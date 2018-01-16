Paris Metro drivers not stopping at stations to avoid crack-fuelled violence

Certain Paris Metro drivers say they are not stopping at some stations in the north east of the capital on purpose to protect passengers from increasing violence caused by crack cocaine dealers and addicts.

Crack dealers are increasingly using certain Metro stations as places of business, according to Pars Metro drivers.

For the past few months the violence associated with the drug dealing has been ramping up in the north east of the city, the Unsa union which represents the Metro drivers has said.

"Between the brawls that occur on the platforms, which sometimes end up happening on the train or across the tracks, you could hit someone, or crush them," Jean-Marc Judith, trade union representative for the RATP, which runs the Metro and bus network in Paris told RTL.

Then there's "all the consequences in terms of the police" and the psychological problems it may cause for drivers, he said.

The "number of attacks on travelers and RATP staff is becoming increasingly dramatic".

And as a result certain drivers, particularly on Metro lines 12 and 4 have been choosing not to stop at the most affected stations in order to protect both passengers and themselves, they say.

Marx Dormoy on line 12 and Marcadet-Poissonniers on lines 12 and 4 in northeastern Paris are among the most problematic stations.

The Unsa union also warned of the risk for the people travelling on the Metro in this area, adding that there will be a discussion about security on January 19th.

An agreement has been signed between the RATP, the local authorities and government ministers tasked with fighting drug addiction issues, in an attempt to find long-term solutions.