Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Paris Metro drivers not stopping at stations to avoid crack-fuelled violence

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
16 January 2018
10:32 CET+01:00
parismetro

Share this article

Paris Metro drivers not stopping at stations to avoid crack-fuelled violence
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
16 January 2018
10:32 CET+01:00
Certain Paris Metro drivers say they are not stopping at some stations in the north east of the capital on purpose to protect passengers from increasing violence caused by crack cocaine dealers and addicts.
Crack dealers are increasingly using certain Metro stations as places of business, according to Pars Metro drivers.
 
For the past few months the violence associated with the drug dealing has been ramping up in the north east of the city, the Unsa union which represents the Metro drivers has said.
 
"Between the brawls that occur on the platforms, which sometimes end up happening on the train or across the tracks, you could hit someone, or crush them," Jean-Marc Judith, trade union representative for the RATP, which runs the Metro and bus network in Paris told RTL.
 
Then there's "all the consequences in terms of the police" and the psychological problems it may cause for drivers, he said. 
 
The "number of attacks on travelers and RATP staff is becoming increasingly dramatic". 
 
And as a result certain drivers, particularly on Metro lines 12 and 4 have been choosing not to stop at the most affected stations in order to protect both passengers and themselves, they say.
 
Marx Dormoy on line 12 and Marcadet-Poissonniers on lines 12 and 4 in northeastern Paris are among the most problematic stations. 
 
The Unsa union also warned of the risk for the people travelling on the Metro in this area, adding that there will be a discussion about security on January 19th. 
 
An agreement has been signed between the RATP, the local authorities and government ministers tasked with fighting drug addiction issues, in an attempt to find long-term solutions.
 
Join the debate about this topic on our Facebook page.
parismetro
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Paris announces free monthly transport pass for over-65s

Parisians warned as level of River Seine continues to rise

Native Parisians now more and more likely to leave Paris

IN PICS: The ten most expensive streets in Paris for property

Paris votes to axe its Big Wheel

Paris property: Apartment prices in French capital hit record high

Chinese tourists tear gassed and robbed at hotel near Paris

How you know you're in Paris: The nineteen tell-tale signs
Advertisement

Recent highlights

A French resolution: How to keep fit like a Parisian

French told not to say 'smartphone' in ongoing battle against English

Map: These are 'the best' places to get a curry in France

Advertisement

Number of Brits seeking to become French soars tenfold in just three years

French cheese heist: 700 blocks of Saint-Nectaire pilfered by thieves

How France aims to make its roads safer for drivers and pedestrians

IN PICTURES: French Alps hit by 'once-in-a-generation' snow storms
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. A French resolution: How to keep fit like a Parisian
  2. French goalkeeper sent off after 'robot dance' fury
  3. Paris Metro drivers not stopping at stations to avoid crack-fuelled violence
  4. Britain should bear more migrant costs at Calais: minister
  5. VIDEO: French ref ridiculed after kicking player... and then sending him off
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
10/11
how I self-published my book
View all notices
Advertisement