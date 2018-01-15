Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Gangs of Paris: The problem of youth violence in the French capital

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
15 January 2018
17:25 CET+01:00
parisviolence

Share this article

Gangs of Paris: The problem of youth violence in the French capital
Illustration photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
15 January 2018
17:25 CET+01:00
Paris might not be a city known for its gang culture but rivalries between groups of teenagers left a 15-year-old dead near Bastille at the weekend as the problem, fueled by social media, continues to concern police and authorities.

Rue de la Roquette, that links Bastille to Père Lachaise cemetery is located in Paris's trendy 11th Arrondissement and is normally packed with shoppers and diners who come to frequent the many boutiques, bars and restaurants.

But on Saturday evening it drew around 30 youths, aged between 13 and 18-years-old, who had no interest in shopping or cocktails.

They were from two rival groups of local youths, believed to be from the 11th and the Riquet area of the 19th arrondissement who had met to inflict violence on each other.

The fight left a 15-year-old dead. He died of a fatal stab wound.

What sparked the violence is still unclear although there are reports it may have been down to a dispute involving a girl. Last November an 18-year-old died from a gun shot wound after a similar fight in the 19th arrondissement.

"These fights between youths could take place anywhere in Paris, not just in the housing estates," Yvan Assioma, from the Alliance police union, told The Local.

Saturday's violence has once again focused attention on an issue -- not one that is not particularly new but one which is increasingly worrying the French authorities -- in part due to the young age of those being drawn into violent groups.

Numerous residents of the 11th arrondissement told BFM TV that the violence in the neighbourhood was on the increase as youths "were a law unto themselves."

"It's very worrying. There is real trivialization of violence among young people. These are boys as young as 13, more often that not from tough neighbourhoods, who are marginalized and often not in schools. They also lack any kind of parental framework," said Assioma.

Since 2009 a special police unit has been tasked with monitoring and mapping the violence among rival groups of youths. There are believed to be around 40 different groups in Paris, mostly based in the outer arrondissements in the north and east of the city.

(Screengrab BFM TV)

The arrondissements home to most of these groups are the 18th, 19th, 20th and 12th arrondissements. However the 13th, 14th and 17th arrondissements can also count various gangs in their territory.

Police are however reluctant to call them "gangs", because they insist there is very little organisation and structure.

"These are just young people, who might be from the same arrondissement, block of flats or school. There might be a core of five or six, perhaps up to 10, but then they can grow very quickly if needed," said Assioma. "And they can also dissolve pretty quickly too.

"There is no leader or structure like in organised gangs and they often just form for a spontaneous event for any kind of motive."

Assioma's police colleague Jean-Michel Huguet added: "Even they don't know why the are fighting. There are often flash fights, with very futile motives".

In the past youths would fight with crutches, sticks and baseball bats but but police have noted the worrying trend of knives being carried and used.

"They have no idea of the consequences that can come from carrying knives,"  Assioma said.

One factor that appears to be fueling the violence and making it harder for police to keep check on these groups is the use of social media sites to communicate and quickly call for reinforcements if they are needed.

"It's very complicated to follow these groups because they communicate in closed groups on Snapchat or WhatsApp," Rocco Contento from police union SGP FO told BFM TV.

Police say social media sites also add fuel to the fire by exaggerating the importance of things that happen which can heighten tensions between groups.

For Assioma from the Alliance union, the solution to the violence is not just a task for the police. Schools, education authorities, neighbourhood groups and of course the government have a role to play.

parisviolence
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Dior fashion exhibition in Paris breaks 112-year record

Native Parisians now more and more likely to leave Paris

Why did Paris fall out of love with the poodle?

Trainer of escaped Paris tiger says cage lock was cut

France's Macron vows to combat 'shameful' violence against women

Two suspects charged over France theft of Botero statue

Food in the nude: Behind the scenes at Paris's first naked restaurant

Paris: Velib' customers to be reimbursed as wheels come off bike-sharing scheme
Advertisement

Recent highlights

VIDEO: 16 stunning places in France you have to visit in 2018

VIDEO: 16 stunning places in France you have to visit in 2018

Galette des Rois: All you need to know about a French tart fit for kings
Advertisement

Galette des Rois: All you need to know about a French tart fit for kings

What you need to know about France's New Year tipping custom

Everything that changes in France from January 2018

The 'tourist traps' in France that might leave you disappointed

Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Austria's leader during France visit: 'Judge us on our actions'
  2. London couple admit burning French au pair's body
  3. French chateau where Richard the Lionheart was slain on sale for €1 million
  4. French goalkeeper sent off after 'robot dance' fury
  5. Britain should bear more migrant costs at Calais: minister
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
10/11
how I self-published my book
View all notices
Advertisement