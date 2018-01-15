Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Migrant electrocuted on top of train from Italy to France

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
15 January 2018
15:39 CET+01:00
migrationmigrantsfranceventimiglia

Share this article

Migrant electrocuted on top of train from Italy to France
Police inspect a train between Milan and Paris. Photo: Piero Cruciatti/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
15 January 2018
15:39 CET+01:00
French police discovered the partially burned body of a man on the roof of a train travelling from northern Italy to southern France.

His body was found as the regional train arrived early on Sunday morning in Menton, in the south of France, its first stop after Ventimiglia station in Italy.

Police suspect that the man climbed on top of the train to make the 15-minute journey across the border and may have grabbed hold of an overhead electric line to avoid being thrown off.

Passengers reported hearing three loud bangs and seeing flames, France Info reported.

It is the fifth such incident on the cross-border train line in a year, according to Ansa, most recently in August. Four people died of their injuries, while one was rescued.

While the number of people arriving in Italy via the Mediterranean fell significantly in the past six months, migrants already in Italy continue to risk their lives attempting to cross into other European countries illegally.

Rescue teams in the mountains between north-western Italy and France have warned of an “emergency” as migrants try to hike across the border despite heavy snow and freezing temperatures, many of them without proper clothing or equipment.  

migrationmigrantsfranceventimiglia
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Britain should bear more migrant costs at Calais: minister

Iran regime opponents rally in France, Germany

Migrant stowaway crushed by truck's cargo near Calais

African migrant's body found on French Riviera motorway

Merkel and Macron call for 'peaceful settlement' in eastern Ukraine

No Christmas cheer for migrants in tents on banks of Paris canal

Migrants are risking death to cross the Italian Alps into France

Migrants seek refuge in small Normandy port
Advertisement

Recent highlights

VIDEO: 16 stunning places in France you have to visit in 2018

VIDEO: 16 stunning places in France you have to visit in 2018

Galette des Rois: All you need to know about a French tart fit for kings
Advertisement

Galette des Rois: All you need to know about a French tart fit for kings

What you need to know about France's New Year tipping custom

Everything that changes in France from January 2018

The 'tourist traps' in France that might leave you disappointed

Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Fresh claims around Emmanuel Macron's erotic novel set tongues wagging in France
  2. Austria's leader during France visit: 'Judge us on our actions'
  3. London couple admit burning French au pair's body
  4. French chateau where Richard the Lionheart was slain on sale for €1 million
  5. French goalkeeper sent off after 'robot dance' fury
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
10/11
how I self-published my book
View all notices
Advertisement