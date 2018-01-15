Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

'It was clumsy': French referee sorry for kicking out at footballer

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
15 January 2018
15:04 CET+01:00
football

Share this article

'It was clumsy': French referee sorry for kicking out at footballer
AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
15 January 2018
15:04 CET+01:00
The French referee who became a pantomime villain after he launched a kick at a Nantes footballer during their match with PSG has apologized, describing the act "clumsy and inappropriate".

French referee Tony Chapron became the pantomime villain of Paris Saint-Germain's 1-0 win at Nantes on Sunday, after responding to an accidental collision with Diego Carlos by kicking the Brazilian and sending him off.

In injury time and with PSG on the counter-attack, Chapron stepped across the backtracking Nantes centre-back Carlos and tumbled to the floor.

The official stunned the stadium and those watching at home by kicking out at Carlos while still on the ground, in an incident reminiscent of David
Beckham at the 1998 World Cup, before brandishing a second yellow card at the unfortunate player.

On Monday the French football federation suspended Chapron until further notice and will be hauled before a disciplinary committee.

He then issued an apology for the act.

"During the match Nantes-PSG I was knocked over by Diego Carlos, a player with Nantes. At the moment of impact I felt a sharp pain where I had recently suffered an injury.

"My unfortunate reaction was to stick my leg out towards the player."

Chapron had infuriated Nantes officials with the gesture.

Nantes president Waldemar Kita called it "a joke".

After talking to Chapron "He told me that he had never wanted to kick the player and that he had felt himself pushed in the back," said 

"It's a joke. I got 20 text messages from across the world telling me this referee is a joke," Kita told French TV. "What do you want me to say? If I
speak too much I'll be called in front of an ethics commission. We have no right to say anything."

Nantes midfielder Valentin Rongier had a good view of the incident and called for the referee to be given a lengthy ban.

"He says he slipped, but I know he kicked him," Rongier told Canal+.

"I know it's very difficult to referee but you have to question them from time to time... We do that, we get a 10-match ban."

Former England striker Gary Lineker and ex-Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas were among those to express their bemusement on Twitter.

"Surely the good man will have apologised. It was spontaneous," wrote Casillas.

"Yes, for me it's agression and red! Three matches minimum!"

football
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

French goalkeeper sent off after 'robot dance' fury

French footballer's 'blacked-up' photo sparks outrage

Four police hurt in clashes with Saint-Etienne ultras

French football chief 'very careful' over threat against coach Deschamps

'No impact' on PSG from president's probe

Row over French stadium accident that left 29 hurt

Djibril Cissé 'one million percent' confident of sex tape exoneration

UEFA probes PSG after Neymar, Mbappe deals
Advertisement

Recent highlights

VIDEO: 16 stunning places in France you have to visit in 2018

VIDEO: 16 stunning places in France you have to visit in 2018

Galette des Rois: All you need to know about a French tart fit for kings
Advertisement

Galette des Rois: All you need to know about a French tart fit for kings

What you need to know about France's New Year tipping custom

Everything that changes in France from January 2018

The 'tourist traps' in France that might leave you disappointed

Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Austria's leader during France visit: 'Judge us on our actions'
  2. London couple admit burning French au pair's body
  3. A French resolution: How to keep fit like a Parisian
  4. French goalkeeper sent off after 'robot dance' fury
  5. Britain should bear more migrant costs at Calais: minister
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
10/11
how I self-published my book
View all notices
Advertisement