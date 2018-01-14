French goalkeeper sent off after 'robot dance' fury

Goalkeeper Rémy Vercoutre intervenes in the celebration. Photo: AFP

Caen goalkeeper Rémy Vercoutre was sent off during Saturday's Ligue 1 match against Lille after furiously protesting against a goal celebration just before half-time.

The veteran stopper was incensed by Nicolas Pepe's "robot" celebration in front of the home fans, arguing angrily with the Ivorian winger over what he seemingly felt was a provocation.

But Pepe appeared to be playing it up for a camera in front of him, and the 37-year-old Vercoutre was shown a straight red card by referee Johan Hamel to leave his team 1-0 and a man down.

The decision drew the ire of Caen's Vincent Bessat, who told beIN Sports at half-time: "The referee has just killed the match."

🔴 Le carton rouge reçu par Rémy Vercoutre est-i-il justifié selon vous ? 🤔#SMCLOSC pic.twitter.com/JjiPthUfEY — @beINLIGUE1Confo (@beINLigue1Confo) January 13, 2018

Lille defender Fode Ballo-Toure was then sent off seven minutes after the break following a bad foul to leave both sides with ten men on the field, but Pepe’s goal proved to be decisive as the away team ran out 1-0 victors.

