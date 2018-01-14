French goalkeeper sent off after 'robot dance' fury

The veteran stopper was incensed by Nicolas Pepe's "robot" celebration in front of the home fans, arguing angrily with the Ivorian winger over what he seemingly felt was a provocation.
But Pepe appeared to be playing it up for a camera in front of him, and the 37-year-old Vercoutre was shown a straight red card by referee Johan Hamel to leave his team 1-0 and a man down.
The decision drew the ire of Caen's Vincent Bessat, who told beIN Sports at half-time: "The referee has just killed the match."
🔴 Le carton rouge reçu par Rémy Vercoutre est-i-il justifié selon vous ? 🤔#SMCLOSC pic.twitter.com/JjiPthUfEY— @beINLIGUE1Confo (@beINLigue1Confo) January 13, 2018
Lille defender Fode Ballo-Toure was then sent off seven minutes after the break following a bad foul to leave both sides with ten men on the field, but Pepe’s goal proved to be decisive as the away team ran out 1-0 victors.