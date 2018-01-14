Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

France's first panda cub makes debut appearance

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
14 January 2018
08:15 CET+01:00
panda

Share this article

France's first panda cub makes debut appearance
Yuan Meng. Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
14 January 2018
08:15 CET+01:00
France's first panda cub made its debut public appearance Saturday, five months after its birth, to rapturous crowds -- some of whom had travelled hours to see the fluffy male.

Yuan Meng, which means "making a dream come true" in Chinese, was introduced into his new enclosure in Beauval zoo in central France along with his mother as adoring onlookers ringed the site.

"We got up at three in the morning. My son absolutely wanted to see the cub," said Delphine who had travelled from the Paris region.

"We felt we took part in a historic moment. It was very moving," she said.

Zoo veterinarian Baptiste Mulot said the cub had been brought to the enclosure over the past 10 days to familiarise himself with the surroundings.


Photo: AFP

Panda reproduction, in captivity or in the wild, is notoriously difficult because the female panda is only in heat once a year for about 48 hours.

But the number of pandas worldwide has rebounded since the black-and-white bear was declared an endangered animal in the 1980s, thanks to efforts to protect it and its habitat.

China has dispatched its national treasure to only about a dozen countries, using the animal as a symbol of close relations.

A female and male mate arrived in Beauval in 2012 after high-level negotiations between Paris and Beijing, but Yuan Meng was conceived through artificial insemination.

READ ALSO: Brigitte Macron baptizes baby panda at French zoo

panda
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Panda gives birth to twins at French zoo, one cub dies

French zoo to turn Panda poo into power

France panda loan foiled by Greek crisis
Advertisement

Recent highlights

VIDEO: 16 stunning places in France you have to visit in 2018

VIDEO: 16 stunning places in France you have to visit in 2018

Galette des Rois: All you need to know about a French tart fit for kings
Advertisement

Galette des Rois: All you need to know about a French tart fit for kings

What you need to know about France's New Year tipping custom

Everything that changes in France from January 2018

The 'tourist traps' in France that might leave you disappointed

Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. French told not to say 'smartphone' in ongoing battle against English
  2. Down but not out in Paris: French homeless man becomes social media sensation
  3. Fearful French bakers seek World Heritage status for the traditional baguette
  4. Fresh claims around Emmanuel Macron's erotic novel set tongues wagging in France
  5. Map: The best places to get a curry in France
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
10/11
how I self-published my book
View all notices
Advertisement