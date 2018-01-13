London couple admit burning French au pair's body

People place floral tributes in London following Sophie Lionnet's death last year. Photo: AFP

A London couple who deny killing their French nanny on Friday admitted perverting the course of justice by attempting to burn her body to dispose of it.

Designer Sabrina Kouider, 34, and her partner Ouissem Medouni, 40, appeared in court for a brief hearing ahead of their five-week trial for murder in March.

The charred remains of Sophie Lionnet, 21, originally from Troyes in northeast France, were found in the garden at a house in southwest London on September 20th last year.

Kouider, who wore a white shirt and black blazer, appeared tearful as she sat in the dock and used a French interpreter, the Press Association news agency reported.

Medouni, who was in a burgundy sweatshirt, paused for a short time before entering his guilty plea.

The two are due to stand trial from March 19th.