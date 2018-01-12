Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
French chateau where Richard the Lionheart was slain on sale for €1 million

12 January 2018
17:44 CET+01:00
real estatepropertycastle

Photo: SOPAR
12 January 2018
17:44 CET+01:00
The French chateau where medieval English king Richard the Lionheart was slain is on sale on France's most popular classified ads website Le Bon Coin for €1 million.
Most people would go to a classifieds site for a second hand sofa, to rent a flat or even find a pet. 
 
But since December 30th, a rather more curious item has been on sale on Le Bon Coin: the Chateau de Châlus-Chabrol.
 
And for the lucky buyer, the castle boasts 15 rooms, a dungeon and a dark past.
 
Located in the Limousin in south-central France, the castle which is on sale for €996,400 has been owned by many important French families, but is most notorious as being the place where legendary English king Richard the Lionheart took his final breath.
 
Alain Brezaudy, the mayor of Châlus said that he wishes to work closely with the new owners, taking advantage of the heritage and historical past to make the castle a 'commercial, economic and touristic project’.
 
Photo: SOPAR
 
And the castle certainly has a rich history. 
 
On the March 24th 1199, Richard the Lionheart arrived with his troops at the castle under the pretence that he was searching for a mysterious treasure hidden there between the 2nd and 4th centuries BC. 
 
However, the fabricated story served only as a pretext for an invasion.
 
Photo: SOPAR
 
Two days later, the king was mortally wounded by a bolt from the crossbow of the knight Pierre Basile. Struck in the left shoulder, at the base of the neck, the bolt caused an infection which took his life on April 6th, 1199.
 
Two anonymous French buyers have come forward and could be the proud owners of this piece of Franco-Anglo history. 

