Map: The best places to get a curry in France

11 January 2018
17:02 CET+01:00
offbeatfood france

Map: The best places to get a curry in France
Photo: Google/SteFou!/Flickr
Complaints about the lack of good quality or indeed spicy curries available in France from British expats are frequent and numerous. So, with the help of our readers, we've put together a list of recommendations around France to rescue you from the curry blues.
Curry loving British expats have long complained about the Indian food on offer in France.
 
Recently a group of curry-loving British expats in France who yearned for a "proper Indian takeaway in France" even went as far as chartering their own plane, dubbed "curry air" to deliver a takeaway from the UK.
 
Here's a list of recommendations from readers so that you don't have to go to the same (extreme) lengths.
 
And below they are placed on the interactive map. Click on each point to get the name of the recommended restaurant.
 
 
Le Penjab, Saint Malo (Brittany)
 
"When I visit St Malo (several times a year) I find Le Penjab comparable to anything we have here [Australia] with a good spicy vindaloo and everything else I’ve tried top notch too. I recommend you give it a chance," said Kate O'Brien.
 
 
 
Jodhpur PalaceParis (12th)
 
Le Manoir, Mohon, (Brittany)
 
Le Shalimar, Metz (Grand Est) 
 
Maharani, Lille
 
Chez Manija, Perigueux (Dordogne) 
 
Himalaya, Paris (15th)
 
"I see in your photo (see below) my favourite curry house called the Himalaya in Montparnasse. I urge all expats in Paris to try it. Run by a delightful and friendly family," said David Chater.
 
READ ALSO: 
Is it really true you can't get a decent curry in France?
Himalaya, Montparnasse. Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Flickr
 
L'Agra, Toulouse
 
Saravanaa Bhavan, Paris (18th)
 
Several readers recommended trying this vegetarian restaurant. It's one of the many restaurants serving curry around Gare du Nord in Paris. 
 
Le Banaras, Aigues-Mortes (The Gard)
 
Tsaretta Spice, Méribel (French Alps)
 
Gandhi Saint Pierre, Saint-Germain-en-Laye (Île-de-France)
 
Taj Mahal, Dunkirk/Dunkerque (Hauts de France)
 
Au Jardin de Kashmir, Angoulême (Nouvelle-Aquitaine)
 
READ ALSO: 
British expats in France charter plane to deliver curry takeaway from UK
Photo: James Emery/Facebook
 
Shalimar, Lyon
 
 
New Pondichery, Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris
 
La Porte du Punjab, Caen (Normandy)
 
 
Krishna, Bergerac (Dordogne)
 
Les Jardins de Malyar, Saint-Genis-Pouilly (near Geneva, Swiss border)
 
Royal Kashmir, Paris (13th)
 
Photo: Ewan Munro/Flickr
 
Taj Mahal, Concarneau (Brittany)
 
Rajpoute, Ornex, near Geneva - eastern France
 
Bombay Busserie,  Allemans-du-Dropt (Lot et Garonne)
 
The Secret Curry Club, Dordogne (different towns)
 
The Secret Curry Club aims to serve up curries just as they're made in the UK. Favourite dishes including Kashmiri Chicken, Chicken Bhuna, Chicken Madras and Tarka Dhal are available at at local markets in Eymet, Riberac, Villereal and St Cypien every week.
 
And here are our own recommendations:
 
Aux Comptoirs des Indes in the 11th arrondissemnt in Paris although you'll need to ask them to spice it up for you and Lakshmi Bhavan in the 9th arrondissement.
 
 
Please help us add to this map. Email suggestions to ben.mcpartland@thelocal.com
offbeatfood france
