Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Paris Ritz raid: French police recover jewels stolen in heist

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
11 January 2018
12:16 CET+01:00
crimeburglarytheftritz

Share this article

Paris Ritz raid: French police recover jewels stolen in heist
Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
11 January 2018
12:16 CET+01:00
French police have recovered some of the jewels worth over €4 million looted from the Ritz hotel in central Paris, a police source told AFP on Thursday as officers hunt for two thieves who remain on the run.
A gang of five used axes to smash the display windows of jewellery shops on the ground floor of the hotel in Place Vendome on Wednesday evening at around 6:30 pm (1730 GMT).
   
"A part of the loot was recovered scattered about during the arrest of three of the suspected robbers," the police source said, referring to the men detained immediately after the heist.
   
More jewels and watches were found in a bag dropped by one of the two suspects still at large, the source added, without being able to give an estimate for the value of the goods retrieved.
   
Place Vendome, home to some of Paris's top jewellers and high-end watchmakers, has been the scene of several audacious daytime raids in recent years.
 
READ ALSO: 

Axe-wielding robbers steal millions in raid on Paris Ritz

Photo: AFP   

Several luxury brands display their jewels in the Ritz, famous as a hangout of Coco Chanel and Ernest Hemingway as well as for being the hotel where Britain's Princess Diana stayed before her death in a car crash in a Paris tunnel in 1997.
   
Three of the robbers, who were wearing gloves and balaclavas and carrying handguns as well as hatchets, entered the hotel from the back and smashed the display windows, according to two police sources.
   
They tried to escape out the back but found the doors blocked and tried to transfer the loot through a window to two accomplices waiting outside.
   
One of the two accomplices fled by car. The other made his getaway on a motorbike, dropping a bag of jewels in the process.
   
The total value of the loot was estimated at 4.0 million euros ($4.75 million), a legal source close to the case told AFP on Wednesday evening.
   
Interior minister Gerard Collomb praised the responding officers for their quick reaction which led to the three arrests, saying they had "done our police force credit."
   
The French capital's most high-profile recent jewellery theft was carried out in October 2016 against US reality television star Kim Kardashian.
   
Five men, some wearing jackets with police insignia, held Kardashian at gunpoint, making off with several pieces of gold and diamond jewellery as well as a ring -- a total estimated worth of nine million euros.
   
One of the robbers, fleeing the scene on a bicycle, dropped a diamond-encrusted cross worth 30,000 euros, which was found by a passer-by a few hours later.
   
It remains the only piece to be recovered from the heist.
   
The robbery comes a year-and-half after the Ritz re-opened its palatial doors to guests after nearly four years of renovations and a major fire.
 
READ ALSO: 
The five biggest jewellery heists France has ever seen
Photo: AFP
crimeburglarytheftritz
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Axe-wielding robbers steal millions in raid on Paris Ritz

French cheese heist: 700 blocks of Saint-Nectaire pilfered by thieves

The story of the homeless man who disappeared with half a million euros from a Paris airport

France left shocked by 'savage' New Year attacks on police

Over 1,000 cars torched across France as New Year's Eve arrests rise

French police reopen British Alps murder case after possible serial killer arrested

Murder case in French Alps sparks serial killer fears

Paris: 'Lucky' homeless man pilfers €300,000 from Charles-de-Gaulle airport
Advertisement

Recent highlights

VIDEO: 16 stunning places in France you have to visit in 2018

VIDEO: 16 stunning places in France you have to visit in 2018

Galette des Rois: All you need to know about a French tart fit for kings
Advertisement

Galette des Rois: All you need to know about a French tart fit for kings

What you need to know about France's New Year tipping custom

Everything that changes in France from January 2018

The 'tourist traps' in France that might leave you disappointed

Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 100 French women led by actress Deneuve slam post-Weinstein 'witch-hunt'
  2. Kosher store near Paris hit by arson attack on anniversary of Jewish supermarket shooting
  3. IN PICTURES: French Alps hit by 'once-in-a-generation' snow storms
  4. The story of Emilie König: How a French nightclub barmaid became a notorious Isis recruiter
  5. French cheese heist: 700 blocks of Saint-Nectaire pilfered by thieves
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
10/11
how I self-published my book
View all notices
Advertisement