Paris: La Madeleine to hold monthly mass in homage to Johnny Hallyday

The Madeleine church in Paris will hold a monthly mass in honour of beloved French rocker Johnny Hallyday in response to the number of fans turning up to pay tribute to the singer since his death in December.

Unsurprisingly the service will be slightly different from other masses and is likely to include one of the prayers that was said during Hallyday’s original memorial. The singer’s name will also be mentioned during some readings and instead of traditional hymns, the organist is expected to play Hallyday's own songs. Photo: AFP "We are already on our fifth church guestbook since Johnny passed away," Father Bruno Horaist told Le Croix

"I see people who need to express themselves, who give testimonies of affection. Many of the artist's fans come to burn candles and were frustrated at not being able to participate in the national tribute."

The first mass in homage to Hallyday took place on January 9th, with the next set to take place on March 9th, following which Horaist said there would be a regular service on the 9th of every month.

