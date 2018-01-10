Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Paris announces free monthly transport pass for over-65s
Photo: AFP
Paris will allow retirees (although not the most wealthy ones) to travel around the region for free in an effort to encourage the city's older population to use public transport, City Hall announced on Wednesday.
From June 2018 people aged over-65 with an income less than €2,200 per month will be able to get their free Navigo pass, which allows travel on the Metro, RER trains, trams and buses in the greater Paris region.
 
The measure, announced by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo on Wednesday morning on France Bleu will benefit around 200,000 elderly people. 
 
At the moment, retirees in the French capital have access to lower tariffs thanks to the Navigo Améthyste Seniors card.
 
But in order to get hold of one, applicants must meet a series of criteria including living in Paris for at least three years, and the amount of help varies according to their financial situation. 
 
Paris: Price of monthly Navigo travel pass to increase again this summer
Photo: AFP
 
Hidalgo believes the new measure will see the elderly favour public transport over their cars. 
 
For other Parisians, the price of the Navigo pass changes nearly every year. In 15 years, the price has gone up by €29.15, with an average yearly price hike of €2. 
 
In 2017, The Local reported on the latest price hike which saw tariffs increase from €73 to €75.20 each month.
