Fromage heist: 700 cheeses stolen from cellar in France

Nearly 700 Saint-Nectaire cheeses have been stolen after thieves ransacked and burgled the cellar in central France where the popular dairy product was being aged.

The fromage heist took place under the cover of night in the village of Beaune-le-Froid in the Auvergne.

The Saint-Nectaire cheeses were being stored in the "rue des Caves" (Cellar Street) -- the nickname of the street where a large number of cheese producers age their product -- before the thieves made off with them late on Monday night.

The losses are worth an estimated €10,000 to producer Caroline Borrel who heard nothing despite living close to her cellar.

Local police are trying to sniff out the thieves.

It's not the first time French burglars have been tempted away from jewelry and expensive handbags and into the business of stealing cheese.

