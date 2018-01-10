Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Fromage heist: 700 cheeses stolen from cellar in France

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
10 January 2018
17:39 CET+01:00
foodcrimecheese

Share this article

Fromage heist: 700 cheeses stolen from cellar in France
Photo: Daieuxetdailleurs/Wikicommons
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
10 January 2018
17:39 CET+01:00
Nearly 700 Saint-Nectaire cheeses have been stolen after thieves ransacked and burgled the cellar in central France where the popular dairy product was being aged.
The fromage heist took place under the cover of night in the village of Beaune-le-Froid in the Auvergne. 
 
The Saint-Nectaire cheeses were being stored in the "rue des Caves" (Cellar Street) -- the nickname of the street where a large number of cheese producers age their product -- before the thieves made off with them late on Monday night. 
 
The losses are worth an estimated €10,000 to producer Caroline Borrel who heard nothing despite living close to her cellar.
 
According to Borrel, in an interview with France Bleu, it would have been impossible for one person to act alone, adding that she would now be equipped with an alarm and video-surveillance system to dissuade other burglars.
 
Local police are trying to sniff out the thieves. 
 
It's not the first time French burglars have been tempted away from jewelry and expensive handbags and into the business of stealing cheese. 
 
Photo: AFP
 
 
In all they made off with around 100 wheels of the cheese, which can sell up to €40 a kilo for a particularly matured Comté.
 
Estimates at the time said the loot was worth anything from €40,000 upwards.
 
And it seems like delicacies such as French cheese are quickly rising to the top of the burglars' wish lists, with thieves increasingly able to make easy money flogging knock-off fromage just like they can perfume.
 
And although the cheese theft sounds bizarre, in reality we shouldn't be surprised.
 
A study carried out by the Centre for Retail Research in the UK concluded that the most stolen food product in the world was not Kobe beef or aged whisky, but cheese and found that 4 percent of all cheese produced was stolen.
 
At the time Dr. Joshua Bamfield, Director of the Center for Retail Research said cheese was "a lucrative business opportunity for small time criminals." 
 
"It's not just grannies saying, I need some cheese I'll just go and steal it. A lot of the theft is for resale and a lot of this cheese will be resold into other markets or to restaurants," he told the UK's Huffington Post.
 
READ ALSO: 
Best Briehaviour: A guide to French cheese etiquette
Photo: Thomas Liasne/Les Filles à Fromage
foodcrimecheese
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

The story of the homeless man who disappeared with half a million euros from a Paris airport

Galette des Rois: All you need to know about a French tart fit for kings

France left shocked by 'savage' New Year attacks on police

Over 1,000 cars torched across France as New Year's Eve arrests rise

Discovery of wild truffle on Paris rooftop hailed as boon for urban gardeners

French police reopen British Alps murder case after possible serial killer arrested

Fonduegate and why the customer is not always right in France

Murder case in French Alps sparks serial killer fears
Advertisement

Recent highlights

VIDEO: 16 stunning places in France you have to visit in 2018

VIDEO: 16 stunning places in France you have to visit in 2018

Galette des Rois: All you need to know about a French tart fit for kings
Advertisement

Galette des Rois: All you need to know about a French tart fit for kings

What you need to know about France's New Year tipping custom

Everything that changes in France from January 2018

The 'tourist traps' in France that might leave you disappointed

Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Kosher store near Paris hit by arson attack on anniversary of Jewish supermarket shooting
  2. 100 French women led by actress Deneuve slam post-Weinstein 'witch-hunt'
  3. IN PICTURES: French Alps hit by 'once-in-a-generation' snow storms
  4. The story of Emilie König: How a French nightclub barmaid became a notorious Isis recruiter
  5. British man 'freezes to death' after getting lost in French Alps ski resort
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
10/11
how I self-published my book
View all notices
Advertisement