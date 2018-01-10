Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

French minister urges Germany to invest more in the EU

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
10 January 2018
16:33 CET+01:00
europeeconomy

Share this article

French minister urges Germany to invest more in the EU
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble (L) and French Economy minister Bruno le Maire. AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
10 January 2018
16:33 CET+01:00
France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Wednesday urged Germany to plough more investments into major European projects and allow wages to rise, as part of Berlin's contribution to boosting growth in Europe.

"France has taken on its European responsibilities, in reducing its public spending and reforming its economy. We expect Germany to join the movement, by adopting more offensive wage policies and investing more," he told Die Zeit weekly at a time when Chancellor Angela Merkel is battling to form a new coalition government.

Le Maire's call comes at a sensitive time for Merkel, as public spending is a hot-button issue in negotiations to forge a new alliance with the Social Democrats.   

The centre-left SPD is demanding more public spending to help the disadvantaged, but Merkel's conservatives want to keep the country's budget balanced as they argue that they are saving for the ageing population's future.

READ ALSO:

 

France and Germany to unveil eurozone reforms by March

Photo: AFP

"Germany has already taken decisions in the right direction -- minimum wage was introduced," said Le Maire, referring to a key condition by the SPD during negotiations for the outgoing coalition with Merkel.

"We are now expecting investments in big projects, in innovation, research and infrastructure," the French minister added.  

Germany is expected to announce on Friday a budget surplus for 2017 that surpasses 10 billion euros ($12 billion), German media reported, putting pressure on Merkel for greater wealth redistribution in the country.

europeeconomy
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Europe embraces Black Friday sales with some reservations

French truckers block borders to protest eastern European competition

'With fake news, the people are the first line of defence'

How far-right parties are faring across Europe

Podcast: the French on the streets, the Germans between the sheets

Listen: The Local's new Europe-wide podcast

Macron to present his EU vision and hopes for German backing

'The EU should not allow the symbol of peace in Europe to become a symbol of waste'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

VIDEO: 16 stunning places in France you have to visit in 2018

VIDEO: 16 stunning places in France you have to visit in 2018

Galette des Rois: All you need to know about a French tart fit for kings
Advertisement

Galette des Rois: All you need to know about a French tart fit for kings

What you need to know about France's New Year tipping custom

Everything that changes in France from January 2018

The 'tourist traps' in France that might leave you disappointed

Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Kosher store near Paris hit by arson attack on anniversary of Jewish supermarket shooting
  2. 100 French women led by actress Deneuve slam post-Weinstein 'witch-hunt'
  3. IN PICTURES: French Alps hit by 'once-in-a-generation' snow storms
  4. The story of Emilie König: How a French nightclub barmaid became a notorious Isis recruiter
  5. British man 'freezes to death' after getting lost in French Alps ski resort
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
10/11
how I self-published my book
View all notices
Advertisement