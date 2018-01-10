Bollywood star evicted from posh Paris flat over failure to pay €6,000-a-month rent

AFP

A French court has ordered that Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat be evicted from an apartment in a posh part of Paris for failing to keep up with the €6,000-a-month rent. The sex-symbol and actress was tear gassed and beaten up in Paris in 2016.

In a December 14 ruling seen by AFP on Tuesday, the court told Sherawat and her French husband Cyrille Auxenfans to pay 78,787 euros ($94,000) in rent owed and expenses, giving the green light for their furniture to be seized.

The couple, who in 2016 were tear gassed and beaten up in their Paris flat, began renting the apartment in the pricey 16th district on January 1, 2017, for a monthly sum of 6,054 euros.

But according to the owner they never paid the rent, making only a single payment of 2,715 euros.

At a hearing in a Paris court on November 14, a lawyer for the couple said they were in financial difficulty.

(Patrick Dinnen/Flickr)

The lawyer emphasised the "irregular" nature of Sherawat's work -- an argument dismissed by the owners of the apartment who claimed she had earned tens of millions during the rental period.

Neither Sherawat nor Auxenfans replied to AFP's request for comment.

In mid-December the actress had denied having a Paris apartment.

"It's absolutely not true, if someone has donated one to me, please send me the address," she tweeted in response to media reports about the case.

The couple may appeal the eviction order.

They cannot be thrown out until March 31, when a moratorium on wintertime evictions expires.

In November 2016 the actress, whose real name is Reema Lamba, was attacked at her flat as she returned home with her partner.

As they arrived at their apartment on Rue de la Faisanderie they were jumped by three men.

Without saying a word, the attackers, who had their faces covered by scarves, sprayed tear gas in their face before punching them in the face, according to reports in Le Parisien newspaper.

The men then fled, leaving their two victims shocked but not seriously hurt.