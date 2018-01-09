French mayor sparks outrage by scrapping pork-free school meals

Photo: AFP

A far right local authority in southern France on Monday scrapped pork-free school meals, a move branded "anti-Muslim" or "anti-Jewish" by an equality minister.

Julien Sanchez, the National Front mayor of Beaucaire, a town south of Avignon, abolished the scheme, brought in by his predecessor, on the first day of the new school term.

The step affects around 150 -- mainly Muslim -- pupils who take the "substitution meals" out of local 600 students in total.

Marlene Schiappa, the minister for sexual equality told BFM TV the decision was "a typical example of someone brandishing secularism as an anti-Muslim political weapon, or anti-Jewish for that matter".

In a newspaper article announcing the policy change in December, Sanchez said the pork-free meals were "anti-Republican".

The opposition leader in Beaucaire, Laure Cordelet, called it "an attack on the rights of children" which "stigmatises the Maghreb (north African) community and can in no way be justified in the name of secularism".

Dijon's administrative court blocked the decision in August 2017, saying it went against the "interests of children". The mayor has appealed that decision to the administrative court of appeal of Lyon.

That wasn't the first time pork had been at the centre of a row over school meals in France.

Parents of students opposed to the decision in Beaucaire will gather in front of the town hall for a picnic protest on Monday January 15.