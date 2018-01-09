Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

France foils 20 planned terror attacks in 12 months

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
9 January 2018
08:36 CET+01:00
terrorism

Share this article

France foils 20 planned terror attacks in 12 months
AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
9 January 2018
08:36 CET+01:00
The French Interior Minister says no part of France is free from risk after revealing that 20 planned terrorist attacks had been thwarted in the last 12 months.

Twenty attacks were foiled in France last year and no part of the country is free from risk, Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said in an interview Monday.

On Sunday, France marked the third anniversary of the attack on journalists of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo over the staunchly atheist magazine's
satirical coverage of Islam and the prophet Mohammed that killed 11 people.

The assault marked the beginning of a series of jihadist attacks that have claimed 241 lives in total, according to an AFP toll.

"Twenty attempts were foiled in France in 2017. We have to be vigilant everywhere," Collomb told Le Progres newspaper.

"Today no part of the territory is free of risk," he said.

The earlier number given at the start of November was 13.

terrorism
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

The story of Emilie König: How a French nightclub barmaid became a notorious Isis recruiter

Two arrested in terror swoops in France

Bataclan survivor commits suicide two years after terror attack

France now keeping tabs on 18,000 radicalized individuals

Court remands seven in custody in French-Swiss terror probe

Nine held in anti-terror raids across France as 'attack is thwarted'

Brother of French Jihadist who killed Jewish children handed 20 years for terrorism

Judgement day in France for brother of Jihadist school shooter
Advertisement

Recent highlights

VIDEO: 16 stunning places in France you have to visit in 2018

VIDEO: 16 stunning places in France you have to visit in 2018

Galette des Rois: All you need to know about a French tart fit for kings
Advertisement

Galette des Rois: All you need to know about a French tart fit for kings

What you need to know about France's New Year tipping custom

Everything that changes in France from January 2018

The 'tourist traps' in France that might leave you disappointed

Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search

Latest headlines

Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Kosher store near Paris hit by arson attack on anniversary of Jewish supermarket shooting
  2. The story of Emilie König: How a French nightclub barmaid became a notorious Isis recruiter
  3. Sick French baby found after abduction from hospital
  4. British man 'freezes to death' after getting lost in French Alps ski resort
  5. French star singer France Gall dies aged 70
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
10/11
how I self-published my book
View all notices
Advertisement