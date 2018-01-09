France foils 20 planned terror attacks in 12 months

AFP

The French Interior Minister says no part of France is free from risk after revealing that 20 planned terrorist attacks had been thwarted in the last 12 months.

Twenty attacks were foiled in France last year and no part of the country is free from risk, Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said in an interview Monday.

On Sunday, France marked the third anniversary of the attack on journalists of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo over the staunchly atheist magazine's

satirical coverage of Islam and the prophet Mohammed that killed 11 people.

The assault marked the beginning of a series of jihadist attacks that have claimed 241 lives in total, according to an AFP toll.

"Twenty attempts were foiled in France in 2017. We have to be vigilant everywhere," Collomb told Le Progres newspaper.

"Today no part of the territory is free of risk," he said.

The earlier number given at the start of November was 13.