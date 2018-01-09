Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Fears grow for British skier missing in French Alps ski resort

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
9 January 2018
09:58 CET+01:00
skiiing

Share this article

Fears grow for British skier missing in French Alps ski resort
TIgnes
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
9 January 2018
09:58 CET+01:00
A British skier is missing in the French Alps ski resort of Tignes, which is on alert for the heightened threat of avalanches. Search efforts have been hampered by huge snowfall in the recent days.
French gendarmes have launched a hunt for a "John Promell", 39, who went missing on Sunday afternoon. Although it is believed his surname is actually Bromell.
 
The skier was on a family holiday in the Alps but had gone back up the slopes on his own for "one last run".
 
He was last seen taking the Pacquis ski lift at around 4.30pm in the Tovière sector above Tignes for a last descent. He was wearing a colourful hat with a pompom and a checked jacket (see the pic).
 
Fears are heightened due to the amount of snow that has fallen in the area in recent days - described as a once in every 30 years phenomenon. The conditions have made it impossible for rescuers to send a search party out on foot up the slopes.
 
Ski slopes have been closed since Monday and the resort is on alert for avalanches. Resort staff are carrying out planned blasts to try to trigger avalanches to make the area safe.
 
A spokesman for Tignes gendarmerie said: "The lost man had been skiing all of Sunday with his family and had set off for one last run alone. Everything is being done to try and find him."
 
Officers are asking anyone who might have seen him to contact the Tignes Gendarmerie on +33 (0) 479063206.
 
On Monday The country's weather agency Météo France placed the department of Savoie on red alert - the highest warning level -  due to the heightened risk of avalanches caused by heavy snow.

The agency described the danger as of "exceptional intensity" and said numerous avalanches were expected on Monday evening.

More than 1,800 of these avalanches could take unusual trajectories and may hit roads and villages, the agency said.

Meanwhile the Hautes-Alpes department is on orange alert (one level below red) for avalanches and the Alpes-Maritimes is on orange alert for avalanches and storms.  

The public are advised to avoid high roads in the area and to heed the safety advice in ski resorts.

On Monday The Local reported the death of a young British man Owen Lewis, 22, who froze to death after getting lost on his way home from a bar in the ski resort of Risoul. 

 

 
 
 
skiiing
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recent highlights

VIDEO: 16 stunning places in France you have to visit in 2018

VIDEO: 16 stunning places in France you have to visit in 2018

Galette des Rois: All you need to know about a French tart fit for kings
Advertisement

Galette des Rois: All you need to know about a French tart fit for kings

What you need to know about France's New Year tipping custom

Everything that changes in France from January 2018

The 'tourist traps' in France that might leave you disappointed

Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search

Latest headlines

Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Kosher store near Paris hit by arson attack on anniversary of Jewish supermarket shooting
  2. The story of Emilie König: How a French nightclub barmaid became a notorious Isis recruiter
  3. Sick French baby found after abduction from hospital
  4. British man 'freezes to death' after getting lost in French Alps ski resort
  5. French star singer France Gall dies aged 70
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
10/11
how I self-published my book
View all notices
Advertisement