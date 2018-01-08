Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

French Alps on red alert as avalanche threat reaches 'exceptional' level

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
8 January 2018
17:31 CET+01:00
avalanches

Share this article

French Alps on red alert as avalanche threat reaches 'exceptional' level
AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
8 January 2018
17:31 CET+01:00
The Savoie region of the French Alps was placed on red alert for avalanches on Monday after heavy snowfall had raised the danger level to "exceptional" - which reportedly only happens around once every 30 years.

The country's weather agency Météo France placed the department of Savoie on red alert - the highest warning level - on Monday afternoon due to the heightened risk of avalanches caused by heavy snow.

The agency described the danger as of "exceptional intensity" and said numerous avalanches were expected on Monday evening.

More than 1,800 of these avalanches could take unusual trajectories and may hit roads and villages, the agency said.

Meanwhile the Hautes-Alpes department is on orange alert (one level below red) for avalanches and the Alpes-Maritimes is on orange alert for avalanches and storms.  

The public are advised to avoid high roads in the area and to heed the safety advice in ski resorts.

The heightened danger has been caused by heavy snow in recent days and more is forecast to fall between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

The mountains most affected are the massifs de Haute-Maurienne and Haute-Tarentaise, which includes the ski resorts Bonneval and Bessans and Tignes and Val D'Isere.

Various roads have been blocked in the region with villages cut off.

The avalanche risk is expected to recede on Tuesday late morning.

avalanches
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recent highlights

VIDEO: 16 stunning places in France you have to visit in 2018

VIDEO: 16 stunning places in France you have to visit in 2018

Galette des Rois: All you need to know about a French tart fit for kings
Advertisement

Galette des Rois: All you need to know about a French tart fit for kings

What you need to know about France's New Year tipping custom

Everything that changes in France from January 2018

The 'tourist traps' in France that might leave you disappointed

Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. VIDEO: 16 stunning places in France you have to visit in 2018
  2. Parisians warned as level of River Seine continues to rise
  3. Sick French baby found after abduction from hospital
  4. French spend far less on fashion than Brits and most other Europeans
  5. More flood alerts in France as death toll from Storm Eleanor reaches five
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
10/11
how I self-published my book
View all notices
Advertisement