Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

France sees number of asylum requests hit record high

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
8 January 2018
10:57 CET+01:00
refugeesasylum seekers

Share this article

France sees number of asylum requests hit record high
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
8 January 2018
10:57 CET+01:00
A record number of requests for asylum were made in France in 2017, new stats reveal, with the country receiving more than 100,000 applications for the first time.
The historic rise in applications was revealed by figures released by the French Office for the Protection of Refugees (OFPRA)
 
France registered 100,412 applications in 2017 which came mostly from Albanians, Afghans and Africans. 
 
This number represents a jump of 17 percent compared to 2016, which was already up 6.5 percent on the number of applications in the previous year. 
 
On top of that, in 2015 applications increased by 22 percent during a year which saw an unprecedented number of people coming to Europe to claim asylum, according to a report in Le Parisien.  
 
However Pascal Brice, director general of OFPRA told Le Parisien that this "sustained" increase is "not representative of an inundation". 
 
Although Brice said the figures confirm that "France is one of the top countries for asylum applications in Europe" while noting that France has a way to go before it hits the number of requests seen by Germany which expects just short of 200,000 cases this year.
 
READ ALSO:
French government under fire for new crackdown on migrants
Photo: AFP
 
Of these applications received by France in 2017, 36 percent resulted in the applicant receiving refugee status compared to 38 percent in 2016.
 
The rise in asylum requests filed by Albanian and West African nationals has seen a particularly sharp rise. 
 
Although Albania is on the list of  "safe countries of origin", in 2016 Albanians accounted for the largest proportion of applications, making 7,630 requests (excluding accompanying minors). 
 
This represented an increase of 66 percent. 
 
The second largest number of requests came from Afghans, with 5,987 requests (up 6 percent) followed by Haitian nationals whose requests remained stable at 4,934.
 
Sudanese applications decreased by 24 percent to 4,486 in 2017, while Guinean applications numbered 3,780 (up 62 percent). 
 
Meanwhile the average waiting time for the requests to be processed "fell to almost three months," according to Brice. 
 
OFPRA, he assured, "continues its efforts to achieve in 2018 the goal of two months" set by French President Emmanuel Macron in July, "in strict compliance with the rights of each applicant."
 
refugeesasylum seekers
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

France launches its first guide for refugees

First Syrian refugees arrive in France under deal with Christian groups

Police clear out 1,000 migrants from squalid Paris camp

'Up to 1,000' migrants still missing after blaze destroys camp in northern France

Valls blasts Hungary's approach to refugees
Advertisement

Recent highlights

VIDEO: 16 stunning places in France you have to visit in 2018

VIDEO: 16 stunning places in France you have to visit in 2018

Galette des Rois: All you need to know about a French tart fit for kings
Advertisement

Galette des Rois: All you need to know about a French tart fit for kings

What you need to know about France's New Year tipping custom

Everything that changes in France from January 2018

The 'tourist traps' in France that might leave you disappointed

Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. VIDEO: 16 stunning places in France you have to visit in 2018
  2. Paris: Policewoman missing after being swept away in River Seine
  3. Parisians warned as level of River Seine continues to rise
  4. Sick French baby found after abduction from hospital
  5. French spend far less on fashion than Brits and most other Europeans
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
10/11
how I self-published my book
View all notices
Advertisement