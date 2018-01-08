Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
British man 'freezes to death' after getting lost in French Alps ski resort

8 January 2018
09:51 CET+01:00
British man 'freezes to death' after getting lost in French Alps ski resort
Photo: Tom Wlliams/Flickr
8 January 2018
09:51 CET+01:00
A British school supervisor who went missing after a night out at a bar in a French Alps ski resort is believed to have frozen to death after getting lost on his way home.
The body of Owen Lewis, 22, was spotted by a helicopter crew after a search had been launched in the Alps resort of Risoul. 
 
Posters had been put up in the La Grotte de Yeti bar, where Lewis, originally from Coventry had spent the night.
 
Reports say he had been in the bar on his own and was waiting for friends to turn up the following day.
 
 
His body was found by a mountain stream and the footprints suggest he had got lost before freezing in the snow as he tried to find the way home to his accommodation which was just a few hundred yards from the bar.
 
An investigation has been launched to determine exactly what happened. 
 
His family raised the alarm when they were unable to contact him by phone the following day.

Lewis had been working as a school supervisor in Neuvic, in the Correze department of central France, after moving over from Britain to join his parents.

He had studied mechanical engineering at college in France.

The tragic case echoes that of another British man who was found dead after freezing to death.
 
Louis Robertson, 26, from Glasgow had left a bar in the La Plagne ski resort and fell into a stream after trying to take a short cut by passing through a snow-covered area.
