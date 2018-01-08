British man 'freezes to death' after getting lost in French Alps ski resort

Photo: Tom Wlliams/Flickr

A British school supervisor who went missing after a night out at a bar in a French Alps ski resort is believed to have frozen to death after getting lost on his way home.

The body of Owen Lewis, 22, was spotted by a helicopter crew after a search had been launched in the Alps resort of Risoul.

Posters had been put up in the La Grotte de Yeti bar, where Lewis, originally from Coventry had spent the night.

Reports say he had been in the bar on his own and was waiting for friends to turn up the following day.

**URGENT** Missing for over 24hrs unexpectedly

- Owen Lewis - Last seen in #Risoul Ski Resort (French Alps between the towns of #Briançon and #Gap) yesterday (02/01/18) morning, this is not a joke, police have been informed, PLEASE SHARE !!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/EwkBmychN0 — Trina Summerfield (@charentehouses) January 3, 2018

His body was found by a mountain stream and the footprints suggest he had got lost before freezing in the snow as he tried to find the way home to his accommodation which was just a few hundred yards from the bar.

An investigation has been launched to determine exactly what happened.

His family raised the alarm when they were unable to contact him by phone the following day.

Lewis had been working as a school supervisor in Neuvic, in the Correze department of central France, after moving over from Britain to join his parents. He had studied mechanical engineering at college in France.

