10 different reasons to come to France in 2018

Photos: AFP

France is one of the most popular destinations in the world for holidaymakers. But if you're looking for a different reason to visit in 2018 then we have listed a few for you.

Although you might not need any extra motivation to come to France there are so many events in the cultural calendar that will give you extra incentive.

Here's our list of events set to take place in 2018 that will make your trip even more memorable.

Delacroix at the Louvre, Paris, March 29th - July 23rd

For the first time since 1963 over 180 artworks by Eugene Delacroix -- the French artist most famous for his iconic painting Liberty Leading the People (see below) -- will be on display together under one roof in this major exhibition of his work.

Liberty Leading the People by Eugene Delacroix. Photo: AFP

Anniversary exhibition of May '68 uprising, Paris, April 17th to August 26th It's been 50 years since the volatile period of civil unrest known as May '68 and to mark the occasion the Bibliothèque National de France in Paris will be hosting a photographic exhibition full of stunning images that capture this famously turbulent period of French history. People demonstrating in Paris in May '68. Photo: AFP

Musée de la Romanité, Nîmes, June 22nd

It's an exciting year for France's southern city of Nîmes this year, with the highly anticipated Musée de la Romanité (Museum of Roman Civilisation) set to open its doors on June 2nd.

The new museum will face the Roman amphitheatre and will be key to helping visitors understand the city's Roman history.

Opening of Le Musée de la mer et de la marine, Bordeaux, June

Bordeaux’s new maritime and seafaring museum is scheduled to open with an exhibition called Claude Monet and the sea featuring 41 masterpieces by the great impressionist.

Constellation festival, Metz, June 28th - September 16th

This summer why not take a trip to Metz in France’s northeastern Grand Est region will host the Constellation Festival which will include a light and sound show on the stunning Gothic cathedral, as well as a host of dance, theatre, music, circus and poetry events every weekend.

Centenary of the end of the First World War

November 11th this year is the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

France is expected to invite heads of state and government to observe the anniversary at an international ceremony to mark the anniversary of the end of the Great War and commemorative events will be taking place across the country throughout the year.

French soldiers during World War One. Photo: AFP

Gay Games, Paris, August 4th to August 12th The 10th edition of the Gay Games which takes place every four years will see a mixture of sporting and cultural events, as well as a programme of festivities in the French capital. Organisers are expecting 15,000 participants from over 70 countries to descend on Paris at the event which celebrates diversity, respect, equality, solidarity and sharing.

Ryder Cup, just outside Paris, September 25th - 30th

France is set to host the biennial men's golf competition for the first ever time in 2018. It's must-visit event for any golf lovers out there and just a short, convenient trip 20 miles outside of Paris in St Quentin-les-Yvelines.

Photo: AFP