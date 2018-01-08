Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

10 different reasons to come to France in 2018

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
8 January 2018
14:49 CET+01:00
tourismwhat's on

Share this article

10 different reasons to come to France in 2018
Photos: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
8 January 2018
14:49 CET+01:00
France is one of the most popular destinations in the world for holidaymakers. But if you're looking for a different reason to visit in 2018 then we have listed a few for you.

Although you might not need any extra motivation to come to France there are so many events in the cultural calendar that will give you extra incentive.

Here's our list of events set to take place in 2018 that will make your trip even more memorable.

Delacroix at the Louvre, Paris, March 29th - July 23rd

For the first time since 1963 over 180 artworks by Eugene Delacroix -- the French artist most famous for his iconic painting Liberty Leading the People (see below) -- will be on display together under one roof in this major exhibition of his work. 

Liberty Leading the People by Eugene Delacroix. Photo: AFP

 
It's been 50 years since the volatile period of civil unrest known as May '68 and to mark the occasion the Bibliothèque National de France in Paris will be hosting a photographic exhibition full of stunning images that capture this famously turbulent period of French history.   
 
People demonstrating in Paris in May '68. Photo: AFP
 
Musée de la Romanité, Nîmes, June 22nd
 
It's an exciting year for France's southern city of Nîmes this year, with the highly anticipated Musée de la Romanité (Museum of Roman Civilisation) set to open its doors on June 2nd. 
 
The new museum will face the Roman amphitheatre and will be key to helping visitors understand the city's Roman history. 
 
 
Returning after a 10-year stint off the Formula 1 calendar, June 24th 2018 heralds the comeback of the French Grand Prix. 
 
And with the stunning location of Le Castellet in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region of France, the event will be even more of a must-visit. 
 
Photo: AFP

Pablo Picasso 

Ok, so he's not really an event. But in 2018 there are so many exhibitions dedicated to his work that he deserves his own section. 
 
In Marseille, art lovers will be able to visit the Picasso, Voyages Imaginaires exhibition at La Vieille Charité museum from February 16th to June 24th.
 
Meanwhile in Paris from March 27th to July 29th the Musée Picasso will be dedicating an exhibition that looks at one of the artist's most famous masterpieces, Guernica.
 
And if that isn't enough to satisfy your appetite for the great artist, the Musée d’Orsay will be devoting an exhibition to Picasso's blue and pink periods from September 18th to January 6th. 
 
Guernica by Pablo Picasso. Photo: AFP
 
 
Bordeaux’s new maritime and seafaring museum is scheduled to open with an exhibition called Claude Monet and the sea featuring 41 masterpieces by the great impressionist.

Constellation festival, Metz, June 28th - September 16th

This summer why not take a trip to Metz in France’s northeastern Grand Est region will host the Constellation Festival which will include a light and sound show on the stunning Gothic cathedral, as well as a host of dance, theatre, music, circus and poetry events every weekend.

Centenary of the end of the First World War

November 11th this year is the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.
 
France is expected to invite heads of state and government to observe the anniversary at an international ceremony to mark the anniversary of the end of the Great War and commemorative events will be taking place across the country throughout the year.
 
French soldiers during World War One. Photo: AFP
 
Gay Games, Paris, August 4th to August 12th
 
The 10th edition of the Gay Games which takes place every four years will see a mixture of sporting and cultural events, as well as a programme of festivities in the French capital. 
 
Organisers are expecting 15,000 participants from over 70 countries to descend on Paris at the event which celebrates diversity, respect, equality, solidarity and sharing.

Ryder Cup, just outside Paris, September 25th - 30th

France is set to host the biennial men's golf competition for the first ever time in 2018. It's must-visit event for any golf lovers out there and just a short, convenient trip 20 miles outside of Paris in St Quentin-les-Yvelines.

Photo: AFP

 
 
tourismwhat's on
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Has Mont Saint-Michel become an overcrowded tourist trap?

Mont Saint-Michel to bring in armed police over terror fears

France keeps crown as world's favourite tourist destination

Paris tourism alive and kicking after terror doldrums

American tourists tear gassed and robbed at Paris airport hotel

After the Louvre, Champs-Elysées and Notre-Dame, nervy Paris tourists should keep perspective

You can now dial France and speak to 'a random French'

Tourists shy away from France in shadow of attacks
Advertisement

Recent highlights

VIDEO: 16 stunning places in France you have to visit in 2018

VIDEO: 16 stunning places in France you have to visit in 2018

Galette des Rois: All you need to know about a French tart fit for kings
Advertisement

Galette des Rois: All you need to know about a French tart fit for kings

What you need to know about France's New Year tipping custom

Everything that changes in France from January 2018

The 'tourist traps' in France that might leave you disappointed

Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. VIDEO: 16 stunning places in France you have to visit in 2018
  2. Paris: Policewoman missing after being swept away in River Seine
  3. Parisians warned as level of River Seine continues to rise
  4. Sick French baby found after abduction from hospital
  5. French spend far less on fashion than Brits and most other Europeans
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
10/11
how I self-published my book
View all notices
Advertisement