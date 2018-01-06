Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Jane Birkin to publish her diaries - in French

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
6 January 2018
10:03 CET+01:00

Share this article

Jane Birkin to publish her diaries - in French
Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
6 January 2018
10:03 CET+01:00
British actress and singer Jane Birkin, whose voice accompanied French crooner Serge Gainsbourg on some of his biggest hits, will publish in September the diaries she has kept since she was 12, she said in an interview published Friday.

"It will certainly not be an autobiography. I'm in the process of translating them myself," Birkin told the French daily Le Populaire du Centre.

She said he had written the diaries until 2013 and the death at 46 years old of Kate, her daughter with English composer and then husband John Barry.

"In these notebooks I don't mention my professional life, my films or my songs at all," said Birkin, 71.

"When Kate died, I lost all my self-confidence as a mother. I didn't know what to do afterwards."

She said that while most of the anecdotes she relates have already been related to journalists over the past 50 years.

"In re-reading them I realised a lack of self-confidence, the terrible shame of my own body, the terror that people I loved would leave me for someone else.

"I hope these diaries can comfort people, by discovering someone completely unstable."

Birkin is remembered by many for her collaboration with Gainsbourg on his 1967 song "Je t'aime... moi non plus" (""I love you... me neither") which was banned in several countries due to its overtly sexual content.

Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recent highlights

VIDEO: 16 stunning places in France you have to visit in 2018

VIDEO: 16 stunning places in France you have to visit in 2018

Galette des Rois: All you need to know about a French tart fit for kings
Advertisement

Galette des Rois: All you need to know about a French tart fit for kings

What you need to know about France's New Year tipping custom

Everything that changes in France from January 2018

The 'tourist traps' in France that might leave you disappointed

Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. VIDEO: 16 stunning places in France you have to visit in 2018
  2. 'Bone eaters' are back: Europe's largest vultures return to French Alps
  3. 'We thought it was the end': Lufthansa flight from Nice turns back after 'huge jolt'
  4. Weather alerts remain across France as avalanche threat closes Alps ski stations
  5. Paris: Policewoman missing after being swept away in River Seine
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
10/11
how I self-published my book
View all notices
Advertisement