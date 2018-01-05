VIDEO: 16 stunning places in France you have to visit in 2018

Photo: bm.iphone/ Flickr

If you can't actually make it to these 16 must-see places in France the next best option is to take a look round via these absolutely stunning drone videos. Take your time.

Of course, there are more beautiful places in France than we could ever squeeze onto one list, but here are few to put on your list for 2018.

What better way to get a taste of France than from above?

Take your time now.

1. Etretat cliffs, Normandy, northern France

One of the iconic images of the Normandy region, the white chalk arches at Etretat create some of the most dramatic coastline views you'll find in France.

2. Lake Annecy, Haute-Savoie, west France

The clear blue waters of Lake Annecy make it a bucket-list favourite. Warmed by thermal springs and sheltered amongst Alpine peaks it's ideal for wild swimming or boating. And the nearby town of Annecy is equally beautiful.