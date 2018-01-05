Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
VIDEO: 16 stunning places in France you have to visit in 2018

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
5 January 2018
17:14 CET+01:00
Photo: bm.iphone/ Flickr
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
5 January 2018
17:14 CET+01:00
If you can't actually make it to these 16 must-see places in France the next best option is to take a look round via these absolutely stunning drone videos. Take your time.

Of course, there are more beautiful places in France than we could ever squeeze onto one list, but here are few to put on your list for 2018.

What better way to get a taste of France than from above?

Take your time now.

1. Etretat cliffs, Normandy, northern France

One of the iconic images of the Normandy region, the white chalk arches at Etretat create some of the most dramatic coastline views you'll find in France.

Video: ThePeriette/ Youtube

2. Lake Annecy, Haute-Savoie, west France

The clear blue waters of Lake Annecy make it a bucket-list favourite. Warmed by thermal springs and sheltered amongst Alpine peaks it's ideal for wild swimming or boating. And the nearby town of Annecy is equally beautiful.

Video: Vincent Martinaud/ Youtube

3. Provence's lavender fields, South of France

You can find these surreal violet landscapes in the fields around the Provence region from June to August, the "blue gold" is harvested for soaps as well as to make into lavender honey and sorbets.

Video: storiesinmotion/ Youtube

4. The Loire valley, central France

Spanning 280 kilometres, the valley hugs the Loire river through several departments and is home to some of France's most idyllic castles and vineyards. 

Video: Expedia/ Youtube

5. Gorges Du Verdon, Var and Aples de Haute Provence, South of France

Float, or speed, downstream in the turquoise blue rivers of this gorge, considered to be one of Europe's most beautiful places.

Video: Vincent Martinaud/ Youtube

6. Bordeaux, Gironde, south west France

Travel site Lonely Planet named Bordeaux as the top city in the world to visit in 2017. Once known as the sleeping beauty, the city has certainly woken up in recent years, its gastronomy, architecture and wine scene making it one of France's standout destinations.
 
Video: Jimmy Leipold/ Youtube
 
7. Arcachon bay, Gironde, south west France
 
The bay is home to 10 towns and villages, but it's the scenery that really takes centre stage here. With the highest sand dune in Europe, vast wetlands and a smattering of islands containing their own ecosystems.
 

Video: Antoine Ballerin/ Youtube

8. Cévennes national park, south of France

The Cévennes mountains offer some of the best walking in the region, with green valleys and spectacular gorges this is unspoiled France at it's best. 

Video: Adam by air/ Youtube
 
9. Mont-Saint Michel, Normandy, north west France
 
This hilltop town in the middle of a bay becomes an island when the tide comes in and is a definite must-see for anyone visiting the region.
 
 
Video: Wanaii Films/ Youtube
 
10. Blue lagoons of Cassis, Bouches-du-Rhône, south of France
 
A top spot for cliff diving, or just relaxing on the beach, you might be forgiven for thinking the bright blue waters of these lagoons near the southern city of Marseille belong to a tropical island.
 
Video: Oliver Alzine/ Youtube
 
11. Rocamadour, Lot, south west France
 
In 2016, France chose this rocky village as the most beautiful in the country. The village was built right into the rocky outcrop edge and, provided you don't mind the climb, provides fantastic views. 
 

Video: Frédéric Dauch RC/ Youtube

12. Foret de Fontainebleau, Seine-et-Marne, central France

It's hard to believe this 65 square mile forest is less than an hour south of Paris by train. Sandy trails and rocky outcrops give the forest a more southern feel. Work your way towards Chateau de Fontainebleau at the centre.

 
Video: Drone&Co dronepod/ Youtube
 
13. Lorraine regional park, north east France
 
Find ancient ruins as well as modern monuments in the sprawling green parkland.
 
Video: Lorraine Tourisme/ Youtube
 
14. Pink granite coast, Cotes d'Armor, north west France
 
The pink granite coast is a stretch of shoreline in Brittany, named for it's, you guessed it, pink rocks. The rocks form unusual sculptures with even more unusual names, try to find "pile of crepes", "mushroom", or "witch".
 
Video: Askell drone prod/ Youtube
 
15. Mercantour mountain lakes, 
 
Check out the olive groves and the Alpine lakes in this spectacular national park in the French Alps.
 
Video: Team Nanopirate/ Youtube
 
And finally...
 
16. Nice, Alpes-Maritimes, south east France
 
Though it's a bustling city with all the usual urban problems, viewed from above it's easy to see why the city on the sun-drenched French Riviera is a must-visit destination for France.
 
Video: Spencer Findlay/ Youtube

By Rose Trigg

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

