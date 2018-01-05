VIDEO: 16 stunning places in France you have to visit in 2018

Of course, there are more beautiful places in France than we could ever squeeze onto one list, but here are few to put on your list for 2018.
What better way to get a taste of France than from above?
Take your time now.
1. Etretat cliffs, Normandy, northern France
One of the iconic images of the Normandy region, the white chalk arches at Etretat create some of the most dramatic coastline views you'll find in France.
Video: ThePeriette/ Youtube
2. Lake Annecy, Haute-Savoie, west France
The clear blue waters of Lake Annecy make it a bucket-list favourite. Warmed by thermal springs and sheltered amongst Alpine peaks it's ideal for wild swimming or boating. And the nearby town of Annecy is equally beautiful.
3. Provence's lavender fields, South of France
You can find these surreal violet landscapes in the fields around the Provence region from June to August, the "blue gold" is harvested for soaps as well as to make into lavender honey and sorbets.
Video: storiesinmotion/ Youtube
4. The Loire valley, central France
Spanning 280 kilometres, the valley hugs the Loire river through several departments and is home to some of France's most idyllic castles and vineyards.
Video: Expedia/ Youtube
5. Gorges Du Verdon, Var and Aples de Haute Provence, South of France
Float, or speed, downstream in the turquoise blue rivers of this gorge, considered to be one of Europe's most beautiful places.
6. Bordeaux, Gironde, south west France
Video: Antoine Ballerin/ Youtube
8. Cévennes national park, south of France
The Cévennes mountains offer some of the best walking in the region, with green valleys and spectacular gorges this is unspoiled France at it's best.
Video: Frédéric Dauch RC/ Youtube
12. Foret de Fontainebleau, Seine-et-Marne, central France
It's hard to believe this 65 square mile forest is less than an hour south of Paris by train. Sandy trails and rocky outcrops give the forest a more southern feel. Work your way towards Chateau de Fontainebleau at the centre.