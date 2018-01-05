Paris: Policewoman missing after being swept away in River Seine

AFP

A huge rescue operation was underway on Friday to save a policewoman who disappeared in the rising waters of the River Seine during a training exercise near Notre Dame Cathedral.

The policewoman went missing on Friday around 11.30 am during a diving training exercise carried out by the specialist river police and firefighters in the French capital.

The woman had dived in but reportedly did not surface after a period of time the under waters of the River Seine which have been steadily rising in recent days due to heavy rain and burst its banks on Friday.

Worried colleagues raised the alarm.

A French police spokesman said "It was a joint exercise of the fluvial brigade and the fire brigade of Paris. It was a planned and supervised exercise."

(Photo: Jo Shumacher)

A huge rescue operation was launched involving boats, divers, dogs and a helicopter, but worries were growing for the safety of the missing woman. Part of the area near Notre Dame was cordoned off. The search was centered around Pont Neuf and Pont Saint Michel.

Witness Jo Schumacher told The Local: "Sirens descended on Pont Neuf, roads were quickly closed and crowds gathered to watch the police activity. The atmosphere was tense and it was clear there had been a serious incident.

"The police helicopter and tracker dogs joined the search along the banks of the river. There were divers and crews on both banks of the river searching under the rapidly flowing waters. An infra red search balloon was floated above the water."

Images posted on Twitter showed the major operation. According to BFM TV the search was suspended on Friday afternoon as the fast flowing current meant conditions were too dangerous.

Qu'elle idée de faire un exercice dans un temps pareil et dans la seine — Kayliah (@MissKayliah) January 5, 2018

Massive police incident at Pont Neuf ,helicopter , tracking dogs and divers searching the Seine . It's a major operation . Reports say to save two children ( not confirmed ) pic.twitter.com/pNpqvoH50M — Jo Schumacher (@courtthelaw) January 5, 2018

France has been hit by storms and heavy rain in recent days which has caused the River Seine to flood in parts. On Friday images posted online showed how it had risen so high that the tow paths along the river were submerged.

The river Seine is rising and the left bank is starting to flood behind the Notre Dame de Paris#crue #Seine #Paris pic.twitter.com/ZfNmrjHzMK — ChantalTV (@ChantalTV) January 5, 2018

Swan’s Way: Seine towpath on Paris Right Bank shut today because of flooding. pic.twitter.com/a2azOewD4b — Peter Allen (@peterallenparis) January 5, 2018

The death toll from storm Eleanor stands at three, while a fireman who was washed away in a flooded river and two other elderly men remain missing.