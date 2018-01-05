Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Paris: Policewoman missing after being swept away in River Seine

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
5 January 2018
15:36 CET+01:00
seineflooding

Share this article

Paris: Policewoman missing after being swept away in River Seine
AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
5 January 2018
15:36 CET+01:00
A huge rescue operation was underway on Friday to save a policewoman who disappeared in the rising waters of the River Seine during a training exercise near Notre Dame Cathedral.

The policewoman went missing on Friday around 11.30 am during a diving training exercise carried out by the specialist river police and firefighters in the French capital.

The woman had dived in but reportedly did not surface after a period of time the under waters of the River Seine which have been steadily rising in recent days due to heavy rain and burst its banks on Friday.

Worried colleagues raised the alarm.

A French police spokesman said "It was a joint exercise of the fluvial brigade and the fire brigade of Paris. It was a planned and supervised exercise."

(Photo: Jo Shumacher)

A huge rescue operation was launched involving boats, divers, dogs and a helicopter, but worries were growing for the safety of the missing woman. Part of the area near Notre Dame was cordoned off. The search was centered around Pont Neuf and Pont Saint Michel.

Witness Jo Schumacher told The Local: "Sirens descended on Pont Neuf, roads were quickly closed and crowds gathered to watch the police activity. The atmosphere was tense and it was clear there had been a serious incident.

"The police helicopter and tracker dogs joined the search along the banks of the river. There were divers and crews on both banks of the river searching under the rapidly flowing waters. An infra red search balloon was floated above the water."

Images posted on Twitter showed the major operation. According to BFM TV the search was suspended on Friday afternoon as the fast flowing current meant conditions were too dangerous.

France has been hit by storms and heavy rain in recent days which has caused the River Seine to flood in parts. On Friday images posted online showed how it had risen so high that the tow paths along the river were submerged.

The death toll from storm Eleanor stands at three, while a fireman who was washed away in a flooded river and two other elderly men remain missing.

France storms: Death toll rises to three as flood and avalanche warnings remain

 

 

seineflooding
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Paris plans for three new futuristic bridges over the River Seine

Paris reveals grand plans to 'reinvent the River Seine'

Paris mayor dreams of seeing athletes swim in the Seine

Paris set to make river bank car-free for six-month trial

Parisians invited to swim in the Bassin de la Villette

Four killed in worst Seine floods in decades: French PM

Flooded River Seine in Paris tops 6m mark (and it's rising)

IN PICS: See how high the River Seine has risen in Paris
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Galette des Rois: All you need to know about a French tart fit for kings

Galette des Rois: All you need to know about a French tart fit for kings

What you need to know about France's New Year tipping custom
Advertisement

Everything that changes in France from January 2018

The 'tourist traps' in France that might leave you disappointed

Why 2018 is a great year in France for public holidays

The one place you absolutely have to visit in each department of France
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Galette des Rois: All you need to know about a French tart fit for kings
  2. LATEST: Deadly Storm Eleanor wreaks havoc across France
  3. Weather warnings extended across France as country braces for Storm Eleanor
  4. France refuses to repatriate Brittany's notorious female Isis jihadist
  5. Weather alerts remain across France as avalanche threat closes Alps ski stations
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
10/11
how I self-published my book
View all notices
Advertisement