Team behind iconic Paris boutique Colette to launch new store

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
5 January 2018
14:47 CET+01:00
fashion

Photo: Google maps
A new concept store from the team behind iconic shop Colette is set to open its doors in Paris on Monday, giving style mavens in the French capital cause to dry their tears.
Distraught Parisian fashionistas can raise their pouting faces from their hankies once again.  
 
Several members of the team at the iconic fashion store Colette, which closed just three weeks ago in the French capital, will be throwing open the doors to their latest venture in Paris on Monday. 
 
And no doubt the news will be met with delight by Paris fashion mavens.
 
The trendy new concept store which has been baptized "Nous" ("Us") will be located at 48 Rue Cambon in the French capital's upmarket 1st arrondissement near luxury fashion stalwarts such as Chanel, as well as the old home of Colette. 
 
Kate Moss at Colette. Photo: AFP

Launched by several former staff members of Colette, including Sébastien Chapelle, the director of the high tech and watchmaking division, and Marvin Dein, head of the sneakers department, the store will focus on selling streetwear and high tech products.  
 
It's not good news for everyone, however. 
 
 

New Chapter @nous.paris #nous

A post shared by Sebastien Chapelle (@sebhigh) on

 
While the shop will offer 150 square meters of timepieces, high tech, glasses, accessories, sneakers, streetwear and books, unlike Colette it will not sell female fashion or cosmetics, said a spokesman. 
 
Colette closed on December 20th after twenty years of pioneering limited-edition collaborations between luxury brands and street fashion stars and enjoying a reputation as the must-visit Paris address for the fashion community. 
fashion
