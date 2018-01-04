Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
France a more attractive place to study than US and UK, student survey finds

4 January 2018
AFP
4 January 2018
International students from around the world believe France has become a more attractive place to study than the UK or the US, according to a new survey.
The survey carried out for Campus France looked at the perceptions and experiences of over 14,000 students who have either studied in France, are currently doing so or plan to in the future.
 
And it revealed that the country is more attractive than ever to foreign students.
 
Indeed some 64 percent of foreign students believed France is a more attractive country to study in than before, which placed it above the US, Germany and the UK.
 
The only country whose attractiveness in the eyes of the eyes of the students grew more than France was Canada (69 percent).
 
The main reason why France has become more attractive for students was down to its "cultural radiance" followed by the "economic situation". 
 
 
 
According to the survey the reason why the US wasn't seen as attractive as France was the election of Donald Trump and over the Channel, Britain's vote to leave the EU also had a negative impact on its attractiveness.
 
Some 92 percent would recommend France as a place to study and 93 percent are satisfied with their experience, which represents an increase on similar barometres carried out in recent years.
 
READ ALSO:
 

Being an international student in France: What you need to know

Some 90 percent of those studying or who had studied in France said they were satisfied with the value of the degree, while 88 percent were satisfied with the quality of education.
 
The quality of training (46 percent) remains at the top of the criteria for choosing France, however, the culture (38 percent) and improving French language (41 percent) were seen as more important than the value of the qualification received (32 percent).
 
But not everyone was satisfied of course and there were some repeated complaints about the student experience in France.
 
The high cost of living remained a weak point for many, as did hefty administrative procedures.
 
Students were also unsatisfied with the cost of lodging and the chances of finding work in France once studies were completed.
