Wind turbine blown down... by the wind in western France

Photos: AFP

Wind is normally good news for wind turbines, but the recent high winds brought by Storm Carmen was too much for one 260-tonne machine in western France.

There is only so much wind a wind turbine can take it seems.

At least that was the case for one in the Vendée, western France where a 62-metre high turbine was blown over by in fierce winds on January 1st.

The 260 tonne turbine was toppled in a field near the town of Bouin, where it had stood firmly for 13 years and survived numerous other storms.

The other turbines on the wind farm survived Storm Carmen, and specialists believe a mini-tornado may have been responsible for blowing over the unlucky turbine.