Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Weather warnings extended across France as country braces for Storm Eleanor

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
2 January 2018
17:01 CET+01:00
weatherstorm

Share this article

Weather warnings extended across France as country braces for Storm Eleanor
Waves crash in western France during Storm Carmen. Photo: Loic Venance/AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
2 January 2018
17:01 CET+01:00
The French weather service has placed most of north and eastern France on alert for wild weather as Storm Eleanor looks set to lash the country with winds of up to 120km/h.

Storm Eleanor is set to sweep the country in the wake of Storm Carmen, starting from Tuesday night, and national weather agency Météo France has issued an 'orange' weather warnings. 

The warning, the second most severe, was extended to 48 of metropolitan France's 96 departments on Tuesday afternoon, after it was initially put in place for 21 departments earlier in the day. 

Gusts of up to 120 km/h are expected on the coast, according to Météo France, while wind speeds could reach 110 km/h in inland areas. The winds are expected to last for between 12 and 18 hours before subsiding on Wednesday afternoon.

Under the orange warning, residents are expected to be "very vigilant" when spending time outdoors or travelling.

 


Image: Météo France

Of those, the majority of the areas at risk -- mostly in northern and eastern France, as well as the island of Corsica, were on alert for strong winds, with the public warned to look out for falling trees and other objects, and advised not to go out onto roofs of buildings.

Meanwhile, parts of the north-western coast were on alert for high waves, and the Gironde and Charente-Maritime departements were at risk of flooding. In these areas, Météo France said residents should stay away from the sea and avoid beaches and the coastline as much as possible.

Most of the rest of the country has been placed on yellow alert, the level below orange, which means residents should be careful if taking part in activities which are sensitive to weather-related risks.

 

weatherstorm
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Unique volunteer opportunity lets you discover yourself while helping others

Learn more about the gap year opportunity attracting volunteers from across the globe to a unique community nestled in 600 acres of wood and farmland in upstate New York.

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Related articles

Snow strands thousands, kills skier in French Alps

Northern France on alert for high winds of up to 130km/h

Wind, waves and snow: Public warned as extreme weather lashes France

Ferry runs aground at France's Calais port

French bishop issues call for three days of prayers... for rain

UPDATED: Parts of France placed on alert for snow and ice

Here comes the snow: 50 departments in France placed on alert

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The 'tourist traps' in France that might leave you disappointed

Why 2018 is a great year in France for public holidays

The one place you absolutely have to visit in each department of France
Advertisement

The one place you absolutely have to visit in each department of France

Nine must-visit French chateaux you hadn't heard of

Nine must-visit French chateaux you hadn't heard of

French property of the week: Stunning stone farmhouse in Languedoc-Roussillon
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Everything that changes in France from January 2018
  2. Snow strands thousands, kills skier in French Alps
  3. Iran regime opponents rally in France, Germany
  4. What's behind the famous French tradition of torching cars?
  5. Macron vows 'French renaissance' in 2018
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
10/11
how I self-published my book
View all notices
Advertisement