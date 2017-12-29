Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Student scores video hit by matching Dunkirk archive pics with scenes from blockbuster movie

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
29 December 2017
11:04 CET+01:00
cinema

Share this article

Student scores video hit by matching Dunkirk archive pics with scenes from blockbuster movie
Photo: Screengrab Dunkirk Trailer
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
29 December 2017
11:04 CET+01:00
A student has scored an online hit with a video placing scenes from the blockbuster film Dunkirk alongside archive photos and film footage of the World War II evacuation of around 330,000 British and Allied soldiers.

The six-minute film reveals how astonishingly well British director Christopher Nolan did his research for the epic movie.

Many scenes in the film that was released last summer look like they were made to be almost identical to real-life scenes in the mass rescue of the soldiers from beaches of the northern French town of Dunkirk  in 1940.

Titouan Ropert, who describes himself as an “art student, editor, cinema lover and admirer of (Danish film director) Lars Von Trier” posted his video titled C. Nolan’s Dunkirk - From Archives To Movie three weeks ago.

The Paris-based student’s movie has been viewed more than 60,000 times since then.

C. Nolan's DUNKIRK - From Archives To Movie from Titouan Ropert on Vimeo.

The Dunkirk evacuation, code-named Operation Dynamo, began after large numbers of British, Belgian and French troops were cut off and surrounded by German troops in northern France.

British navy ships and hundreds of civilian boats were used in the evacuation, which began on May 26 and lasted until June 4 1940.

Nolan’s epic recreation of the evacuation was hugely successful box-office hit but in France it was criticised for passing over the crucial role French troops played in helping save their British allies.

READ ALSO: Nolan's Dunkirk film accused of 'rudely' ignoring France's crucial role in saving British

 

 
cinema
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

Proposal to ban smoking in French films ridiculed in France

French retain crown as Europe's film buffs (but it's thanks to American movies)

French film festival goes high-tech for Hollywood

Five new French documentaries you should watch right now

Under 18s in France are now allowed to watch REAL sex scenes at the cinema

France's film academy to honour George Clooney

France's Isabelle Huppert nominated for Best Actress Oscar for film 'Elle'

French cinema suffers miserable year abroad
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The one place you absolutely have to visit in each department of France

The one place you absolutely have to visit in each department of France

Nine must-visit French chateaux you hadn't heard of

Advertisement

Nine must-visit French chateaux you hadn't heard of

French property of the week: Stunning stone farmhouse in Languedoc-Roussillon

Do the French do Christmas better than Anglo countries?

Twelve traditions that make a French Christmas
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Apple execs face jail in France after lawsuit over slowing down iPhones
  2. Macron under fire over plans to slash benefits for unemployed who refuse work in France
  3. Angry French locals save stag chased into private garden by hunters and dogs
  4. Christmas miracle or tall tale? Sailor and cat wash up on French island ‘after seven months adrift’
  5. French kids' magazine pulped after claiming Israel 'not a real country'
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
10/11
how I self-published my book
View all notices
Advertisement