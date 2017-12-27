Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Brigitte Bardot slams Macron on animal rights

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
27 December 2017
09:28 CET+01:00
animal rights

Share this article

Brigitte Bardot slams Macron on animal rights
A statue of Brigitte Bardot in the Riviera resort of St Tropez. Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
27 December 2017
09:28 CET+01:00
French screen icon Brigitte Bardot will next month publish a book on her decades-long campaign for animal rights, she told AFP, taking a swipe at President Emmanuel Macron on the issue.
The 83-year-old star of "And God Created Woman" said the book, titled "Larmes de Combat" (Tears of Combat), will come out on January 25.
 
It will be "the record of my existence, of my fight on behalf of animals and the deep expression of my disgust".
 
"It will be the full record of my view of things, of society, of the way we are governed, of the way we treat animals in my country," said Bardot, known in France by her initials "BB".
 
She said she was "fed up" with what she called Macron's lack of support for animal rights.
 
"This government has got off to a very bad start," Bardot said. "Macron has no compassion for animals and nature."
 
Bardot slammed the 40-year-old president for holidaying with his family this month at Chambord, a hunting chateau in the Loire Valley.
 
"He congratulated hunters in front of their game while it was still warm," she said by telephone from Saint-Tropez. "It's scandalous and very inappropriate."
 
Bardot's publisher, Plon, described the upcoming book as "an original reflection, both calm and outraged at the same time, on her existence and the meaning of her fight."
 
The 1956 film "And God Created Woman", directed by Bardot's first husband Roger Vadim, propelled her to stardom but she retired less than two decades later, in 1973, when she was 39.
 
Bardot withdrew to a secluded home on the outskirts of Saint-Tropez on the Riviera.
 
Crusading against bullfights, hunting, and all forms of cruelty to animals, she is rarely seen in public except to press home her campaigns.
 
The former actress on Wednesday published an open letter in the Paris daily Le Parisien as her Brigitte Bardot Foundation launched its latest campaign against fur.
animal rights
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

French hotline for attacks on fur wearers leaves animals rights groups furious

France under pressure to ban circus animals after killing of tiger in Paris

Teddy bears with real animal fur cause outrage in France

France to probe all abattoirs after shocking new video

Shock video of French abattoir prompts closure

Uproar as activists 'steal' puppy from Paris beggar

Animals have feelings, French parliament rules

Dog owner throws pooch from third floor window
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The one place you absolutely have to visit in each department of France

The one place you absolutely have to visit in each department of France

Nine must-visit French chateaux you hadn't heard of

Advertisement

Nine must-visit French chateaux you hadn't heard of

French property of the week: Stunning stone farmhouse in Languedoc-Roussillon

Do the French do Christmas better than Anglo countries?

Twelve traditions that make a French Christmas
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 150 trapped in French Alps ski lifts
  2. Frenchman invents lemony oysters in time for holidays
  3. French prosecutors to probe Lactalis baby milk contamination
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
10/11
how I self-published my book
View all notices
Advertisement