Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Frenchwoman incommunicado in China after painting tribute to democracy activist

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
22 December 2017
11:25 CET+01:00
china

Share this article

Frenchwoman incommunicado in China after painting tribute to democracy activist
Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
22 December 2017
11:25 CET+01:00
A French citizen and her husband have been incommunicado for a week after the couple travelled to southern China to paint a tribute to the late democracy activist and dissident Liu Xiaobo, friends and witnesses said Friday.
Marine Brossard and Hu Jiamin painted a mural at the entrance of a public exhibition in Shenzhen on December 15, but city authorities covered the wall with a banner the same evening, witnesses told AFP. Tributes to Liu are censored in China.
   
Brossard is a French national, but Hu's nationality is unclear, a friend who has known them for over five years said.
   
AFP tried to call Hu several times this week, but an automated message said his phone was switched off.
   
The couple had travelled from their home in the French city of Lyon to participate in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Biennale of Urbanism Architecture, witnesses who spoke with the couple in Shenzhen told AFP.
   
"We have been trying to reach them but we haven't been able to confirm anything," said the friend of the couple, who asked for anonymity due to safety concerns.
   
Their painting depicted an empty blue chair inside a room with red bars, an apparent reference to Liu, who was in prison when he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010.
   
An empty chair stood symbolically in his place at the ceremony, which infuriated the Communist regime.
   
Liu died from liver cancer in July, making China the first country since Nazi Germany to allow a Nobel Peace Prize laureate to die in state custody.
   
Chinese poet Ye Du, who went to Shenzhen to see the exhibition, said he spoke briefly with Hu after seeing the tribute.
   
"I was shocked to see it. I never imagined that I would see a public commemoration of Liu in China," Ye told AFP.
   
Hong Kong newspaper Ming Pao reported that its reporter had seen the couple shouting while being taken away from their covered-up mural by plainclothes men after 7 pm (1100 GMT) on December 15.
 
The Shenzhen public security bureau said it did not have information on the couple.
   
The French embassy in Beijing declined to make a statement.
china
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

China threatens French journalist with expulsion

Chinese crackdown hurts French booze sales

The 18-course banquet dished up to Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping 'up yours' stunt foiled by police

French roll out red carpet for Chinese president
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The one place you absolutely have to visit in each department of France

The one place you absolutely have to visit in each department of France

Nine must-visit French chateaux you hadn't heard of

Advertisement

Nine must-visit French chateaux you hadn't heard of

French property of the week: Stunning stone farmhouse in Languedoc-Roussillon

Do the French do Christmas better than Anglo countries?

Twelve traditions that make a French Christmas
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. OPINION: The UK blew its precious chance to guarantee our post-Brexit rights
  2. Everything that will change in France from January 2018
  3. Discovery of wild truffle on Paris rooftop hailed as boon for urban gardeners
  4. No Christmas cheer for migrants in tents on banks of Paris canal
  5. The 'tourist traps' in France that might leave you disappointed
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
10/11
how I self-published my book
View all notices
Advertisement