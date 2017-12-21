New recall of French baby milk over salmonella fears

Photo: AFP

French baby-milk maker Lactalis said Thursday it was more than doubling the quantity of formula and other products recalled over salmonella fears in the second such move in two weeks.

"The decision was taken to extend the recall of all infant nutrition products made or packaged at our Craon site" since February, said Lactalis, which is one of the world's top manufacturers of dairy products.

The latest recall involves 720 batches of products sold in France and overseas and follows an initial recall of 625 batches, or nearly 7,000 tonnes of products, on December 10.

The new recall concerned powders and infant cereals of the group's Picot and Milumel brands, as well as the Taranis powdered amino-acid mix, the company said.

"We now know that there was scattered contamination in our Craon site following work done there during the first half of 2017," it said.

The father of a three-month-old baby girl, who drank the milk, and the UFC Que Choisir consumer association, said Monday they had filed a complaint against Lactalis.

