New recall of French baby milk over salmonella fears

AFP
@thelocalfrance
@thelocalfrance
21 December 2017
09:41 CET+01:00
health

New recall of French baby milk over salmonella fears
Photo: AFP
French baby-milk maker Lactalis said Thursday it was more than doubling the quantity of formula and other products recalled over salmonella fears in the second such move in two weeks.
"The decision was taken to extend the recall of all infant nutrition products made or packaged at our Craon site" since February, said Lactalis, which is one of the world's top manufacturers of dairy products.
   
The latest recall involves 720 batches of products sold in France and overseas and follows an initial recall of 625 batches, or nearly 7,000 tonnes of products, on December 10.
   
The new recall concerned powders and infant cereals of the group's Picot and Milumel brands, as well as the Taranis powdered amino-acid mix, the company said.
   
"We now know that there was scattered contamination in our Craon site following work done there during the first half of 2017," it said.
   
The father of a three-month-old baby girl, who drank the milk, and the UFC Que Choisir consumer association, said Monday they had filed a complaint against Lactalis.
 
Photo: AFP
 
On December 11th, the French baby-milk maker and health authorities ordered a major international product recall because of fears of salmonella contamination, following 26 cases of children falling sick in France.
 
Lactalis is one of the world's biggest producers of dairy products. It sells its baby milk in packets ranging from 350-950 grams which are marketed globally under a host of brand names, including Milumel, Picot and Celi.
 
health
