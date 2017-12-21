Deadly French school bus crash: Driver charged with manslaughter

Photo: AFP

The driver of a school bus that was hit by a train at a level crossing in southern France, resulting in the deaths of six children, was charged Wednesday with manslaughter, a prosecutor said.

The bus driver, a 48-year-old mother who was seriously hurt in the collision, was "placed under judicial control and banned from driving," said state prosecutor Xavier Tarabeux.

The driver told investigators that the safety barriers were open at the time of the crash.

READ ALSO:

But Tarabeux on Wednesday said "material findings" in the investigation suggested the barriers were closed.

The national rail network SNCF said that the barriers had been functioning normally, though witness accounts varied.

Both the bus and train driver were given toxicology tests that came back clean.

The crash was the worst involving a school bus in France for 30 years.