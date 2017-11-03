Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Paris carnival workers threaten to strike if Christmas market doesn't go ahead

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
3 November 2017
12:37 CET+01:00
christmas

Share this article

Paris carnival workers threaten to strike if Christmas market doesn't go ahead
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
3 November 2017
12:37 CET+01:00
Fairground workers on the Champs-Elysees have promised to bring Paris to a standstill if the Christmas market doesn't go ahead this year.

Many would argue that Christmas just isn't Christmas in Paris without the Champs-Elysées market and fairground. 

And they’ll find out on Friday if that fate awaits the French capital this year, with the Paris police prefecture set to decide on whether it will allow the event to take place. 

Paris officials already ruled in the summer that the event wouldn't go ahead, at least not if it's organized by Marcel Campion, the so-called "King of fairground workers", as it has been in recent years. 

But Campion on Thursday threatened "to block Paris" if the decision wasn't reversed.

Campion, who is set to meet with Paris officials on Friday, said that there has been a disagreement over the fine print in the contract as to whether it was a 2-year or 6-year deal, according to French media reports. 

In any case, Campion and his army of workers have no intentions of leaving quietly. 

They’ve already been unceremoniously towed away by police after trying to set up stalls earlier this week. 

And it won’t end there, at least according to Campion.

He has threatened that if he is not given the green light by the city’s officials on Friday, then he will stage protests and block off major roads in Paris to bring it to a standstill. 

“If the event is cancelled then we will start protests on Monday and hold them every day. Paris will be blocked,” Campion told reporters. 

He added that up to 2,000 jobs were at risk if the event was cancelled. 

“We don’t want compensation, we want our jobs. Most people here do not have a cheque waiting for them at the end of the month,” he added.

It remains unclear if the Paris officials will authorize anyone at all to organize markets on the Champs-Elysees, or indeed if the event will be cancelled totally. 

christmas

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the best Swedish university for international master’s students?

Its graduates are also among the first in Sweden to gain employment once they've completed their studies.

Upscale your coding skills in the Caribbean this winter

Related articles

Ten rules to follow to avoid making a festive faux pas in France

France to deploy nearly 100,000 police and soldiers over Christmas weekend

Six different ways to bring at little bit of France home for Christmas

12 unusual ways the French mark Christmas

Why the French do Christmas better than Anglo countries

Seven FREE things to do in Paris this Christmas season

The very best Christmas markets across France in 2016

The dishes that make a real French Christmas feast
Advertisement

Recent highlights

What's on in France: Top things to do in November

Just how bad is France's wine shortage going to get?

Halloween: Seven ghost stories from France's most haunted castles

Advertisement

Everything that changes in France in November 2017

The Gauls and the ghouls: Do the French care about Halloween?

Recipe: Beat the French butter shortage by making your own

French property of the week: Luxury houseboat with outdoor pool in Lyon
Advertisement
3,449 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. PODCAST: "You don't have to be very successful to get into the AfD"
  2. Macron pens poem for British girl who loves the Eiffel Tower
  3. German embassy in Paris accused of undeclared staff payments and wrongful dismissal
  4. Food in the nude: Paris gets its first naked restaurant
  5. Homeward bound? Europe mulls fate of jihadist families
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement