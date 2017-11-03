French couple and child killed at 'unprotected' rail crossing

Photo: Prefet du Calavdos/Twitter

A couple and their 10-year-old child died on Thursday when their car collided with a train at an unprotected rail crossing in Normandy in northern France.

The incident took place shortly before 4pm near the seaside resort town of Deauville (see below).

#Accident voiture contre train #Paris-#Deauville

-3 occupants du véhicule DCD

-Train pas de blessés grave

-Train pas de blessés grave

Activation de la cellule de crise

The accident took place in Bonneville-sur-Touques, a few kilometers south of Deauville at an "unprotected" railway crossing with no barrier or alarm.

There were no serious injuries are among the 95 train passengers, the local police tweeted.

Bilan #Accident TER-Voiture à Bonneville/Touques

CP https://t.co/Wb29g7qbPj

TRAIN: Aucun blessé parmi les 95 passagers

TRAIN: Aucun blessé parmi les 95 passagers

Voiture: 3 décédés

An AFP journalist who was on the train said it derailed, without overturning. The train was travelling from Lisieux, also in Normandy, and bound for Deauville