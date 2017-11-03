Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Food in the nude: Paris gets its first naked restaurant

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
3 November 2017
15:07 CET+01:00
foodrestaurantslife in paris

Share this article

Food in the nude: Paris gets its first naked restaurant
Photo: Woman with Jelly Candy/Depositphotos
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
3 November 2017
15:07 CET+01:00
Now you know where to go if you want to eat a slap up meal in the nude in Paris.

The restaurant is appropriately named O’naturel and can be found on rue de Gravelle in the 12th arrondissement.

And it's opening to the public on Friday, after what the managers considered to be a successful soft opening on Thursday, reported Le Parisien newspaper.

“Tonight, we only had the members of the Paris Naturist Association. They’ve supported us from the beginning, and we reserved our first soirée for them,” restaurant manager Mike and Stephane Saada told the paper.

Photo: O’naturel/restaurant website

The pair added that the association members were happy with the experience.

Diners at the restaurant, which can seat 40 and where a meal costs around €30, are asked to leave all their clothes in the wardrobe before entering the dining room. 

And neighbours - intrigued at first - appear to be welcoming the idea. 

“It doesn’t bother me at all, or my neighbours,” a man called Mehdi told the paper.

“We don’t see anything from the street. We know what’s happening. It’s not a massage parlour.”

It remains unclear whether Parisians will have an appetite for nude dining, but the naturist scene in the French capital is positively booming. Indeed, the Bunyadi nudist restaurant, which has proven popular in London, was also reportedly eyeing Paris for its second restaurant. 

And in August this year, Paris officials opened the city’s first nudism park, tucked away in a secluded area of the Bois des Vincennes to the east of the city.

It closed for the winter in mid-October.

Paris just opened its first nudist park

File photo of a nudist hike: AFP

Parisians already have one public pool where they can swim in the buff three times a week, and across the country some 460 areas are reserved for naked enjoyment, including 155 camping sites and 73 beaches.

More than 2.6 million people in France have made nudism a regular habit, according to the France 4 Naturism association.

Indeed, the French are no strangers to nudity. For a start they have a tendency to get naked when protesting, as these images show.
 
Last year, French tourist officials went as far as urging Brits to come to experience the nudist sides of France for a holiday. 
 
"People are seeing a new side of France - everyone knows about the wine, the gastronomy, the winter skiing, the city breaks, but this is a bit more unusual," the campaign's spokesperson told The Local at the time.
 
"It's not often you hear a friend say 'I'm going to a nudist beach for my next holiday'. The whole idea is still a bit peculiar."
 
 
foodrestaurantslife in paris

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the best Swedish university for international master’s students?

Its graduates are also among the first in Sweden to gain employment once they've completed their studies.

Upscale your coding skills in the Caribbean this winter

Related articles

Eiffel Tower ticket prices skyrocket to fund renovations

Ten unusual Paris museums you should definitely visit

How '3,000 tonnes of tuberculosis infected beef' ends up on plates in France each year

'Worst since the war': Just how bad is France's butter shortage?

France breathes sigh of relief as China reopens borders to pungent cheeses

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

From crêpes to cassoulet: The ultimate food map of France

Why do Parisians waste more food than anywhere else in France?
Advertisement

Recent highlights

What's on in France: Top things to do in November

Just how bad is France's wine shortage going to get?

Halloween: Seven ghost stories from France's most haunted castles

Advertisement

Everything that changes in France in November 2017

The Gauls and the ghouls: Do the French care about Halloween?

Recipe: Beat the French butter shortage by making your own

French property of the week: Luxury houseboat with outdoor pool in Lyon
Advertisement
3,449 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. PODCAST: "You don't have to be very successful to get into the AfD"
  2. Macron pens poem for British girl who loves the Eiffel Tower
  3. German embassy in Paris accused of undeclared staff payments and wrongful dismissal
  4. Food in the nude: Paris gets its first naked restaurant
  5. Homeward bound? Europe mulls fate of jihadist families
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement