Food in the nude: Paris gets its first naked restaurant

The restaurant is appropriately named O’naturel and can be found on rue de Gravelle in the 12th arrondissement.

And it's opening to the public on Friday, after what the managers considered to be a successful soft opening on Thursday, reported Le Parisien newspaper.

“Tonight, we only had the members of the Paris Naturist Association. They’ve supported us from the beginning, and we reserved our first soirée for them,” restaurant manager Mike and Stephane Saada told the paper.

Photo: O’naturel/restaurant website

The pair added that the association members were happy with the experience.

Diners at the restaurant, which can seat 40 and where a meal costs around €30, are asked to leave all their clothes in the wardrobe before entering the dining room.

And neighbours - intrigued at first - appear to be welcoming the idea.

“It doesn’t bother me at all, or my neighbours,” a man called Mehdi told the paper.

“We don’t see anything from the street. We know what’s happening. It’s not a massage parlour.”

It remains unclear whether Parisians will have an appetite for nude dining, but the naturist scene in the French capital is positively booming. Indeed, the Bunyadi nudist restaurant, which has proven popular in London, was also reportedly eyeing Paris for its second restaurant.

And in August this year, Paris officials opened the city’s first nudism park, tucked away in a secluded area of the Bois des Vincennes to the east of the city.

It closed for the winter in mid-October.

File photo of a nudist hike: AFP

Parisians already have one public pool where they can swim in the buff three times a week, and across the country some 460 areas are reserved for naked enjoyment, including 155 camping sites and 73 beaches.

More than 2.6 million people in France have made nudism a regular habit, according to the France 4 Naturism association.