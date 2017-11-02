What's on in France: Top things to do in November

All photos: AFP

It's getting colder in France, but why not heat up your social calendar with a few of these events?

Chocolate Fair, Lyon, November 10th to 12th

Forget Cadbury’s chocolate as Lyon, the widely known capital of gastronomy, has some tasty treats for you to get your teeth stuck into. The seventh edition of the chocolate fair, held at the Centre de Congres, is offering culinary demonstrations, cooking workshops and of course the famous parade of chocolate dresses that will be taking centre stage. Think of this as Paris Fashion Week meets Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Le Salon de la Photo exhibition, Paris, November 9th to 13th

Head to the Porte de Versailles for the chance to appreciate the creative works of modern day photographers. The Photographers' Corner is not to be missed at Le Salon de la Photo exhibition.

Etaples, Pas de Calais: Festival of the Herring - Fête du Hareng Roi - November 11th & 12th

Dressed up in traditional costumes, the people of Étaples meet up on the banks of the Canche River in northern France to celebrate their favourite fish (see photo). Every year, thousands of people join them to enjoy herring in all its delicious forms – pickled, grilled, or smoked and accompanied of course by lots of wine.

Christmas Market Colmar - November 24th to December 30th

Though it may seem a bit early, the Christmas market in the picturesque town of Colmar in the Alsace region already kicks off in late-November. Wandering around the illuminated city, trying out Alsatian specialties, and sipping from a cup of mulled wine will definitely get you into the Christmas spirit.

Paris: Africolor Festival - November 17th to December 24th

This music festival is bound to bring back some colour into your life during this cold and depressing time of year. The festival, which started out in a Parisian suburbs, has now spread across the whole city and its surroundings, featuring artists from all over Africa.

Jazz sur La Ville Festival, Marseille, November 6th to December 3rd

"Life is a lot like jazz. . . it's best when you improvise," said George Gershwin.

Get ready to feel jazzy as this year celebrates the eleventh edition of the Jazz Festival in Marseille, welcoming a seemingly endless list gifted artists. The festival, offering dozens live concerts, stretches from Marseille to dozens of other locations such as Aix-en-Provence and Avignon. So if you live in the south east region of France you have no excuse.

Beaujolais Nouveau Festival, November 16th

As the world's best wine party (as thought by many beaujoholics) is fast approaching, will you be ready to uncork the fruity bottle of Beaujolais at the stroke of midnight? The festivities will be marked by fireworks, music and various parties to celebrate the region's first wine of the season

Beaujolais Nouveau day is one of France's most loved festivals. Here are 14 things you probably didn't know about it.

France-wide: Armistice Day November 11th

On Armistice Day, France honours those who fell or were injured during World War I with commemorative services. In Paris, a military parade will take place, and a ceremony will be held at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier under the Arc de Triomphe.

Salon des Vins, Paris, 30th November to December 4th

At the foot of la Porte de Versailles, this will be a great opportunity for wine lovers to personally meet local sellers and to discover new wines as well as the history behind them.