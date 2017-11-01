Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

French football chief 'very careful' over threat against coach Deschamps

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
1 November 2017
09:21 CET+01:00
didier deschampsislamic statethreatnoel le graetfootball

Share this article

French football chief 'very careful' over threat against coach Deschamps
France football coach Didier Deschamps. Photo: Franck Fife/AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
1 November 2017
09:21 CET+01:00
French football federation president Noel Le Graet said he was adopting a "very careful" approach after a photoshopped image of national team coach Didier Deschamps emerged accompanied by threats from Islamic State sympathisers.

France's Interior Minister Gerard Collomb "is taking care of it very directly and therefore I can't provide any more information. In any event we are very careful with what's been said," Le Graet told a press conference
on Tuesday.

The French federation chief, who announced Deschamps had agreed to extend his contract until 2020, was reacting to a mocked-up picture depicting the former World Cup winner published by the pro-Islamic State Wafa Media Foundation.

According to experts, there is no proven and authenticated link between groups such as the Wafa Foundation and Isis or its official communication outlets.

Dozens of threats against events such as the World Cup, which takes place from June 14th to July 15th next year in Russia, are posted daily on social networks, including some against football stars.

The image of Deschamps, detected by the US-based monitor SITE Intelligence Group on October 27th, shows him chained up in an orange prison jumpsuit and being threatened with a gun.

didier deschampsislamic statethreatnoel le graetfootball

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the best Swedish university for international master’s students?

Its graduates are also among the first in Sweden to gain employment once they've completed their studies.

Upscale your coding skills in the Caribbean this winter

Related articles

'No impact' on PSG from president's probe

Row over French stadium accident that left 29 hurt

Djibril Cissé 'one million percent' confident of sex tape exoneration

UEFA probes PSG after Neymar, Mbappe deals

Football: Neymar braced for French culture shock in PSG debut

Fans hail Neymar as PSG stroll to opening win

PSG sell 10,000 Neymar shirts on first day

French mayor eats rat after losing football bet
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Halloween: Seven ghost stories from France's most haunted castles

The Gauls and the ghouls: Do the French care about Halloween?

Recipe: Beat the French butter shortage by making your own
Advertisement

French property of the week: Luxury houseboat with outdoor pool in Lyon

22 photographs that will make you want to move to Brittany right now

24 stunning images that will make you want to spend Autumn in France

23 subtle signs you'll never quite master French
Advertisement
3,516 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Halloween in Paris: The ten spookiest sites to visit
  2. Everything that changes in France in November 2017
  3. The Gauls and the ghouls: Do the French care about Halloween?
  4. Muslim feminist activist in France details rape claims against Oxford professor
  5. 18 ways your eating and drinking habits change when you live in France
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement