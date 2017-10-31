Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

French economy outpaces Britain as recovery is confirmed

AFP/The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
31 October 2017
12:04 CET+01:00
economy

Share this article

French economy outpaces Britain as recovery is confirmed
AFP
AFP/The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
31 October 2017
12:04 CET+01:00
The French economy clocked up solid growth in the third quarter, official data showed on Tuesday, suggesting that recovery in the eurozone's second-biggest economy remains on track.

The national statistics institute INSEE said in a statement that gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 0.5 percent in the three months to September.

The French economy had already grown by 0.6 percent in the second quarter and 0.5 percent in the first quarter of this year.

That means that France's economy has grown for the fifth quarter in a row. Over the last 12 months France's economy has grown by 2.2 percent, the healthiest rate since 2011.

Reuters news agency had this to say: "Following the economy’s performance over the first nine months, President Emmanuel Macron’s government should have little trouble surpassing the 1.7% growth forecast it built its budget plans on."

And significantly that 12 month growth rate is higher than in the UK where the economy has grown by 1.5 percent over the last 12 months. Britain's economy expanded by 0.4 percent in the third quarter of 2017.

 

The third-quarter data are in line with the government's forecast for growth of 1.8 percent over the year as a whole.

Economic activity in the period from July to September was driven by a pick-up in household consumption and rising investment, INSEE said.

 

With the French economy having expanded at around a tepid 1.0 percent rate in recent years, an acceleration to 1.8 percent growth would represent a considerable improvement.

Business surveys have shown a new sense of optimism in the French economy since the election of Emmanuel Macron as president in June, and his government has pushed through a labour reform which it hopes will spur further activity.

Insee sees business investment accelerating to a 3.9 increase this year, from 3.4 percent in 2016.

Households are also expected to increase their investments by 5 percent this year, the highest rate since 2006.

Earlier this month Macron was also given some welcome news in the form of a steep drop in the unemployment rate.

READ ALSO: Brexit and Macron: Why the time was right to leave London for Paris

 

economy

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

On the up: French economy heads for fastest growth in six years

'Hero to the rich': Macron cuts taxes for France's most wealthy in first budget

How France will invest €57 billion to modernize economy

Standard of living in France still below 2008 levels

French wine production set to plummet by a fifth this year

French economy expands but business investment drops

France vows to make €4.5 billion savings without hitting services or raising taxes

France 'far off course' in efforts to hit deficit targets

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Halloween: Seven ghost stories from France's most haunted castles

The Gauls and the ghouls: Do the French care about Halloween?

Recipe: Beat the French butter shortage by making your own
Advertisement

French property of the week: Luxury houseboat with outdoor pool in Lyon

22 photographs that will make you want to move to Brittany right now

24 stunning images that will make you want to spend Autumn in France

23 subtle signs you'll never quite master French
Advertisement
3,521 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Halloween in Paris: The ten spookiest sites to visit
  2. Everything that changes in France in November 2017
  3. The Gauls and the ghouls: Do the French care about Halloween?
  4. Muslim feminist activist in France details rape claims against Oxford professor
  5. 18 ways your eating and drinking habits change when you live in France
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement