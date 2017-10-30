Recipe: Beat the French butter shortage by making your own

Photo: Will Keightley/Flickr

As shops across France are finding it more and more difficult to keeps their shelves stocked with butter, why not take the matter into your own hands and make your own? Here's the recipe.

1. Ingredients

To make unsalted butter, the only ingredient you need is whole cream (40 percent fat).

If you're making slightly salted butter, you'll also need salt crystals.

READ ALSO:

Photo: AFP