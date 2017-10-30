French Alps shaken by 140 earthquakes in just over a month

Photo: Screengrab SisMalp

Residents in one part of the French Alps are starting to grow a little concerned after the area was hit by 140 earthquakes in the last 40 days.

Those living in the Maurienne part of Savoie in the French Alps have been getting used to being shaken awake at night in recent weeks.

Earthquake observation organisation Sismalp have registered 140 minor tremors in the region in the last 40 days. The strongest tremor registered 3.8 on the Richter scale.

While none of the earthquakes have caused any structural damage, they are starting to fray the nerves of locals, who have been briefed about how to act in the case of a powerful tremor.

"The last earthquake was really frightening. Since the end of August it has never stopped. Every two days there is one and they are getting more common."

Another resident of the village, named Yves said: "Everyone is asking questions. Everyone in the village is talking about it."

Seismologists say they are unable to explain the increase in the number of earthquakes in the region, but have placed five new sensors in the valley to "monitor and better understand the phenomenon".

"We don't know when a big one will come, but it will and there will be fatalities," he said.

