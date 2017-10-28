Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Macron sniffs out marijuana on Guiana trip

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
28 October 2017
17:05 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Macron sniffs out marijuana on Guiana trip
Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
28 October 2017
17:05 CEST+02:00
When French President Emmanuel Macron sniffed a whiff of marijuana during his visit to the overseas territory of French Guiana, he joked: "I still have a nose".

"So, there are some of you who do not only smoke cigarettes, huh?", he said to laughter after posing for photos with locals in the Crique neighbourhood of capital Cayenne on Friday night.

"That will not help with your schoolwork," he could be heard telling the smokers on a video posted on the presidential Facebook page.

"You have to tell the youngest!" he said.

Macron wraps up his 48-hour visit to the impoverished South American territory, which borders northern Brazil, on Saturday.

He said he was "not Father Christmas" after facing demonstrations at the start of his trip, which came six months after a wave of protests erupted about security problems and unemployment.

Many locals feel they are overlooked by the government in Paris, with unemployment at 23 percent, massive illegal immigration, pot-holed roads and poor public infrastructure compared with mainland France.

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Advertisement

Recent highlights

French property of the week: Luxury houseboat with outdoor pool in Lyon

22 photographs that will make you want to move to Brittany right now

24 stunning images that will make you want to spend Autumn in France
Advertisement

23 subtle signs you'll never quite master French

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

French property of the week: A lakeside mini château deep in rural France
Advertisement
3,505 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. France tackles obesity by hiking 'soda tax' on sugary drinks
  2. 'Racist' English version of Paris Metro map causes outrage
  3. Podcast: "There's no safe option in Catalonia now"
  4. The strange rules of the Paris Metro you probably didn't know
  5. International investors 'blown away' by Macron's vision for France
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement