French property of the week: Luxury houseboat with outdoor pool in Lyon

27 October 2017
12:40 CEST+02:00
Photo: Leggett Immobilier
Are you looking for a one-off property that combines luxury with a stunning river view? If so, our French Property of the Week could be for you.
Where is it?
 
You'll find this unique property moored on the River Saône in Lyon, the capital of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region in the central-eastern France.  
 
The property is conveniently located within walking distance from a cinema, shops, bars, restaurants and metro station Gare de Vaise.
 
Map: Google Maps
 
On top of that, the Alps are just down the road and the riviera coast is about 300 kilometres south.
 
And Lyon Airport offers daily flights to and from Birmingham, Bristol, London, Manchester and Southampton and other destinations throughout Europe.
 
 
How much does it cost?
 
Get this luxury houseboat for €875,000 (or £778,838 and $1.017 milliondepending on exchange rates).
 
Describe the house:
 
The boat has been beautifully renovated, with its large suspended dining table that seats 10, lounge bar and outdoor pool making it the perfect place to entertain.
 
There is also a terrace where you can barbecue and enjoy a sun-drenched apero overlooking the water. 
 
The four bedrooms each come with their own shower rooms and stylish wooden floors.
 
Why buy it?
 
Leggett Immobilier say: “Magnificent, renovated house boat with four bedrooms, each with a private wet room, spacious lounge with open kitchen, dining area and bar, utility room, storage room, office and small motor boat.
 
“No land tax. Technical control done in 2016, valid for 10 years. Quiet area of the river, with no neighbours!”
 
And the photos: 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
