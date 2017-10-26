Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

How '3,000 tonnes of tuberculosis infected beef' ends up on plates in France each year

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
26 October 2017
12:19 CEST+02:00
beeffood

Share this article

How '3,000 tonnes of tuberculosis infected beef' ends up on plates in France each year
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
26 October 2017
12:19 CEST+02:00
The French public were shocked to learn this week that each year 3,000 tonnes of meat from cows contaminated with tuberculosis ends up on supermarket shelves. The government insists there is nothing to worry about.
Some 8,000 cows infected with tuberculosis are slaughtered each year in France.
 
Most of the meat from those cows, some 3,000 tonnes ends up on consumers' plates without them having any idea that they are eating part of an infected animal.
 
The revelations were published by France's Canard Enchainé newspaper.
 
And although they sound alarming there is nothing in fact illegal about the practice and the French government has been eager to play down fears.
 
Food standards authorities in France and indeed in the EU insist that as long as the specific infected parts of the animal are removed in the slaughtering process then the rest of the cow is safe to eat and there is no risk of infection being transferred to humans.
 
France's Direction Generale de l'alimentation stressed that "in the last 30 years in France no one has caught tuberculosis by eating beef." 
 
In France when cows test positive for tuberculosis there is a strict procedure that follows.
 
The animal is sent to the abattoir. A vet will then examine the carcass and judge whether the meat is safe to eat. If tuberculosis lesions are found to be only in certain "localised" areas then those parts of the carcass are removed and the rest is sold for meat.
 
Only in the cases where tuberculosis is found to be "generalized" is there considered to be a risk of contamination and the cow cannot be sold for meat.
 
Nevertheless there is no zero-risk when it comes to the possibility of people being infected.
 
And while beef eaters might have no need to worry, the same cannot be said for those who work in farming.
 
The Canard Enchainé claims there are around 50 cases each year in France of humans being contaminated by tuberculosis from animals, notably cattle breeders, vets and people who drink unpasteurized milk.
 
There were similar alarm bells ringing in France when it emerged British beef infected with tuberculosis was being transported across the channel and sold in French supermarkets.
 
It emerged that many supermarkets and fast food chains like Burger King and McDonald's refused to buy the meat, Le Figaro reported.
beeffood

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

'Worst since the war': Just how bad is France's butter shortage?

France breathes sigh of relief as China reopens borders to pungent cheeses

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

From crêpes to cassoulet: The ultimate food map of France

Why do Parisians waste more food than anywhere else in France?

Orthorexia: When 'healthy eating' ends up making you sick

French restaurant bans mobile phones at the table… and ketchup and Coca-Cola

Historic French town fights back against 'aggressive' McDonald's advertising
Advertisement

Recent highlights

22 photographs that will make you want to move to Brittany right now

24 stunning images that will make you want to spend Autumn in France

23 subtle signs you'll never quite master French
Advertisement

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

French property of the week: A lakeside mini château deep in rural France

From crêpes to cassoulet: The ultimate food map of France
Advertisement
3,535 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 'Worst since the war': Just how bad is France's butter shortage?
  2. 'Racist' English version of Paris Metro map causes outrage
  3. Man dies after attempting to 'surf' on roof of Paris Metro train
  4. Why schools are to blame for the French being so glum
  5. Why the French still use the medieval term 'Les Anglo-Saxons'
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement