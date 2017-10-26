UK ambassador to tour France to hear Brits' Brexit worries

Photo: AFP

Britain's ambassador to France is to travel around the country to hold meetings with British residents to hear their concerns about Brexit and attempt to answer their questions. He can expect a real grilling.

Britain's envoy to France Lord Ed Llewllyn posted a message on the embassy's Facebook page telling British residents in France that can make their "concerns" known as a series of meetings to be held in November and December.

The ambassador and his team will be stopping off in Nice, the Var, Brittany, Paris and the Charente where they hope to answer questions from some of the 150,000 or so Brits who live in France.

"Over the last couple of months, I and my team have made it our priority to engage with British citizens across France on the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union," writes the ambassador on Facebook.

"These engagements have given us the opportunity to update you on the ongoing negotiations – as you may know the fifth round recently concluded- and to hear your concerns and answer your questions."

"Up until now, these events have been set-up in conjunction with British associations and organisations, who know their regions best and are already in touch with a large number of British residents.

This has worked well but I am aware, of course, that not everyone is part of an association. So we are planning for our next series of meetings, between now and Christmas, to be “open forum”.

The list of meetings are as follows, along with links to the pages where readers can sign up to the event.

7 November – Nice

23 November – St Raphael (Var)

27 November – Brittany (Gouarec area – although location tbc)

6 December – Paris

11 December – Poitou Charentes (Civray/Ruffec area – although location tbc)

There may be limited space so those interested are asked to sign up as soon as possible.

The ambassador can expect to be told the main worries of Brits in France centre around their right to remain and work in France, reciprocal healthcare and pensions.

The ambassador can expect a rough ride if the reaction to a recent video posting is anything to go by.