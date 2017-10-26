France set for mild start to winter

Winter clothes in the sunshine? Just might happen. Photo: AFP

It doesn't look like it's about to get cold any time soon in France.

No need to dig out the winter jackets in France just yet.

At least, that’s according to the latest long-term predictions from national weather agency Météo France.

The agency said that there was a fifty percent chance the coming months would be warmer than usual.

Its three-month prognosis added that there was just a 20 percent chance of a cold start to winter.

Indeed, France is right in the middle of a large swathe of European countries that is expected to see a warmer autumn and winter than usual (see image below).

Prévisions saisonnières || Tendance plutôt chaude sur l'Europe pour novembre-décembre 2017-janvier 2018 https://t.co/v5ruyMaAHq pic.twitter.com/si52jM4BGc — Météo-France (@meteofrance) October 26, 2017

Météo France added that the drought affecting areas around the Mediterranean Sea was likely to continue.

As the map below shows, much of the southern reaches of France has a 50 percent chance of dryer than usual conditions, as will the entire Mediterranean area.

The agency stressed that seasonal forecasts were highly variable, so be sure to take the tips with a pinch of salt. But if you're playing the odds, think twice about any plans to go ice skating on a frozen River Seine in Paris this winter.