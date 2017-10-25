Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

France sees big drop in unemployment rate in boost for Macron

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
25 October 2017
10:23 CEST+02:00
unemploymentmacronlabour

Share this article

France sees big drop in unemployment rate in boost for Macron
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
25 October 2017
10:23 CEST+02:00
The number of people unemployed in France has seen a big drop, according to new government figures. The news comes amid French President Emmanuel Macron's attempts to reinvigorate the country's labour market.
Unemployment figures dropped by a massive 1.8 percent during the month of September, according to the latest figures released by the Labour Ministry's statistics office Dares.
 
This marks a drop of 64,800 in the number of people looking for work - the biggest fall since 2001.
 
That means that there are currently 3.48 million people in metropolitan France seeking work and 3.73 million in the whole of the country. 
 
And it's certainly good news for the government, with the sharp decrease more than making up for unemployment levels rising during July and August. 
 
The news comes at a time when French President Emmanuel Macron is desperately trying to get unemployment figures down, which he is attempting to achieve with a series of controversial labour reforms.
 
Unemployment has remained stubbornly around the 10 percent mark in recent years, but Macon has vowed to cut it to 7 percent by the end of his five year term as president.
 
READ ALSO:
 
The regions and towns in France that are creating the most jobs
 
unemploymentmacronlabour

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

France's public sector strike: How it will affect you

Defiant Macron signs his contested labour reforms into law

'We won't back down' vows French government after tens of thousands protest labour reforms

Tens of thousands take to the streets to protest Macron's labour reforms

France: Strikes and protests against Macron's labour reforms kick off

Typical French jobseeker paid €1,000 a month in unemployment benefits

Macron's plan to protect France from cheap EU labour riles eastern Europe

Jobless rate in France falls below 10 percent for first time in five years
Advertisement

Recent highlights

22 photographs that will make you want to move to Brittany right now

24 stunning images that will make you want to spend Autumn in France

23 subtle signs you'll never quite master French
Advertisement

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

French property of the week: A lakeside mini château deep in rural France

From crêpes to cassoulet: The ultimate food map of France
Advertisement
3,512 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 'Worst since the war': Just how bad is France's butter shortage?
  2. Man dies after attempting to 'surf' on roof of Paris Metro train
  3. The regions and towns in France that are creating the most jobs
  4. 22 photographs that will make you want to move to Brittany right now
  5. French sell their toast online as butter crisis begins to bite
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement