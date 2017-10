Photo: AFP

The residents of Marseille can breathe easy once again after rubbish collectors agreed to end their 13-day strike on Monday night. The industrial action had led to rubbish piling up on the city's streets.

In recent days the sight of overflowing bins and piles of refuse sacks on street corners had become common in parts of the Mediterranean city.

The mess was due to rubbish collectors with the firm Derichebourg having taken industrial action in protest over cuts to their bonuses.

But after 13-days they finally found a deal with bosses on Monday night.

Residents have been told they should start to notice the difference on the streets from Tuesday morning.