Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

French sell their toast online as butter crisis begins to bite

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
24 October 2017
15:53 CEST+02:00
butteroffbeat

Share this article

French sell their toast online as butter crisis begins to bite
€5 for this baguette and butter? Photo: Le Bon Coin.
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
24 October 2017
15:53 CEST+02:00
While the ongoing butter crisis in France is worrying bakers, some in France, (in particular in the butter heartland of Brittany) are keen to exploit it to make a few euros (or at least a few people laugh).

A photo of a toasted baguette smeared with butter went viral in France on Tuesday.

The picture was part of a an ad posted onto the country's most popular classified ads website Le Bon Coin. The baguette covered in butter, known as “tartine” in French was up for sale for €5.

“Tartine for sale covered in real half-salted (demi-sel) Breton butter, bought just a week ago,” read the ad.

“I stress that the tartine has been toasted, however I waited for it to cool before applying the butter.

“Enjoy it, for the same price as a kebab.”

The seller says the tartine could even be cut and sold in smaller sections although delivery was only possible in Brittany.

He later admitted to France Radio that his offer was not really genuine, just an attempt to make light of the ongoing butter shortages in France, that has been described as the worst since World War Two.

The ad was not the only butter-related one to appear online in France in recent days.

Several other resourceful French people have placed blocks of butter on Le Bon Coin for prices ranging up to €49.

While some are obviously jokes, some could be serious attempts to make a little bit of money on the back of the crisis.

"250g Block of butter and knife, price negotiable," reads one ad.

While another is offering 250g blocks of "gastronomic" President butter for an eye-watering €10.

 

Meanwhile France's Minister of Agriculture Stephane Travert had some bad news for France's new wave of butter entrepreneurs. He said he was confident the shortage would soon be over.

READ ALSO:

'Worst since the war': Just how bad is France's butter shortage?

 

butteroffbeat

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

'Worst since the war': Just how bad is France's butter shortage?

VIDEO: France's presidential pooch caught peeing on ornate Elysee fireplace

Oh la vache: France suffers from shortage of butter

Clumsy French spy sends text message to the radical Islamist he was keeping tabs on

Only in France? 'Semi-naked' dancers help inaugurate... a water treatment plant

French restaurant bans mobile phones at the table… and ketchup and Coca-Cola

French hopeful in Texas beard championships is suspected 'drugs kingpin'

British tourist creates havoc at French port after trying to board ferry with WWII shells
Advertisement

Recent highlights

22 photographs that will make you want to move to Brittany right now

24 stunning images that will make you want to spend Autumn in France

23 subtle signs you'll never quite master French
Advertisement

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

French property of the week: A lakeside mini château deep in rural France

From crêpes to cassoulet: The ultimate food map of France
Advertisement
3,550 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. French parents reported to name police for calling their baby Jihad
  2. Monks and nuns make big business in France
  3. 'Worst since the war': Just how bad is France's butter shortage?
  4. Panicked Parisians angered over Netflix Eiffel Tower firework show
  5. 22 photographs that will make you want to move to Brittany right now
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/09
Correction/aide aux devoirs en français pour internationaux
27/09
Burlesque bootcamp stage intensif (bilingual in english/fren
27/09
Rond point!
26/09
Generators
12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
View all notices
Advertisement